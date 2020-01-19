See all couples arrive on the red carpet of the SAG Awards!

Well, they are not cute!
The SAG 2020 Awards are about to begin tonight at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, where the best actors in the industry will honor each other for their excellent work in television and film.
With artists like Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong & # 39; o and more A-listers for prizes, we know that tonight will be full of great moments.
It is also the perfect date night, as it was seen before the show began on the red carpet!
We saw Strange things& # 39; star Dacre Montgomery walking on the red carpet next to his girlfriend, Liv Pollock. The beautiful couple called attention to the actor dressed in a completely white suit and the dazzling model in a low-rise pink dress.
In addition, we saw a great little fashion served when Big little liesinterpreter Douglas Smith I arrive with Tricia Travis. The first is ready for an award tonight along with his co-stars of the Five of Monterrey for the outstanding performance of a set in a dramatic series.
Check out the famous couples below and be sure to tune in to our coverage as the show begins.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Peter Thum and Cara Buono
the Strange things The actress draws attention with a beautiful pink dress next to her husband.
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner
Dacre Montgomery and Liv Pollock
the Strange things Star and his model girlfriend are a very beautiful couple.
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner
Douglas Smith and Tricia Travis
The actor, who is ready for an outstanding performance of a set in a dramatic series for his participation in Big little liesposes with Tricia Travis in the SAG 2020 Awards.
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner
Cary Elwes and Lisa Marie Kubikoff
The star of The princess Bride and his lovely wife shone on the red carpet.
Watch the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in TNT and TBS.