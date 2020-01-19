See all couples arrive on the red carpet of the SAG Awards!

Well, they are not cute!

The SAG 2020 Awards are about to begin tonight at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, where the best actors in the industry will honor each other for their excellent work in television and film.

With artists like Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong & # 39; o and more A-listers for prizes, we know that tonight will be full of great moments.

It is also the perfect date night, as it was seen before the show began on the red carpet!

We saw Strange things& # 39; star Dacre Montgomery walking on the red carpet next to his girlfriend, Liv Pollock. The beautiful couple called attention to the actor dressed in a completely white suit and the dazzling model in a low-rise pink dress.

In addition, we saw a great little fashion served when Big little liesinterpreter Douglas Smith I arrive with Tricia Travis. The first is ready for an award tonight along with his co-stars of the Five of Monterrey for the outstanding performance of a set in a dramatic series.