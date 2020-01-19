%MINIFYHTMLfb3a3d365088a01b11c114b9f2b902e511% %MINIFYHTMLfb3a3d365088a01b11c114b9f2b902e512%









Scottie Scheffler avoided the water with a great fortune on his way to the top of the classification in the American Express

Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry moved to a part of the leadership in the final round of The American Express, with Rickie Fowler leading the chase group.

Landry made birdies on six of his first eight holes on his way to a seven-year-old under 65 at Nicklaus Tournament Course, one of three used in the event, while Scheffler posted a third-round 66 at adjacent Stadium Course to also reach 21 low.

The pair has a four-shot lead over co-leader midway Fowler, who recovered from a slow start to record a two below 70 and take third place ahead of Ryan Moore and Chase Seiffert.

Fowler heads to the final round on the 17th under

"You're going to have nine holes along 72 that may not come out exactly the way you want, and a couple of mental errors cost me," said Fowler. "We had to do it and we put ourselves at least in a position where we can go out and play well tomorrow and still have a chance."

Landry, who lost in a tiebreaker at this event two years ago, started on the last lap and opened with successive birdies before recording four consecutive winnings from the 14th to reach the turn at 30.

Landry will play alongside Scheffler in the final round

The 32-year-old added consecutive gains from the fourth but failed to get in and out of the arena in the eighth par three and had to punch a 12-foot foot to save the pair in the ninth.

Scheffler made a birdie on three of his first five holes and rolled on a foot of page 10 on 11, with the rookie of the PGA Tour then drained a foot of 20 feet on the 14 and kept his focus on par four along the range of tap-in

Scheffler pursues an inaugural PGA Tour title

The co-leader overnight received a great break in par four at the end, escaping with a pair to close an imperfections-free card after seeing his wandering exit shot bounce off the rocks in the water and return to the street.

Fowler failed from 10 feet to save the pair in the room and found water as he approached the seventh to publish another birdie, only to recover by draining a 25-foot foot in the ninth and adding three more birdies on his nine back.

Paul Casey is ninth in 14th place, which also includes Tony Finau, the top-ranked player on the field, while tournament host Phil Mickelson lost the cut by six strokes.

