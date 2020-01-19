Scott Waites and Wesley Harms among the winners of PDC Tour Card in Q-School | Darts news

In total, 31 players won travel cards during the four days





Scott Waites now holds a PDC Tour card

Two-time BDO world champion Scott Waites was among those who obtained a PDC Tour Card on Sunday at Q-School.

The winner of the 2010 Grand Slam went through the qualification process to join the sport's elite, sealing their tour card automatically along with the Welshman Nick Kenny.

Having fought in the first three days of Q School, the former Grand Slam Waites winner found his form on the last day, culminating in a 5-0 laundering of the Irish teenage sensation Keane Barry on his decisive Tour Card.

"Doing this is amazing," said Waites. "I knew I had to come here today and win it directly, and I played my game all day."

"Keane is a fantastic player, so beating him 5-0 is incredible, but with a little experience he will be an incredible player."

"Never before has it been the right time to move, but now I think it's right to try, so let's see what happens."

"I'm going to put in a lot of practice now, this will give me the & # 39; get up and leave & # 39; what I need."

Waites joins PDC for the first time

The two-time Development Tour winner, Kenny, will also be a new addition to the PDC circuit after saving his best performance until the end, as he averaged 110.5 to beat Scott Taylor 5-2 in his Card play-off Tour

Lisa Ashton was another high profile player to achieve her goal on Sunday.

Joining Ashton on the winning travel cards through the Order of Merit Q School of the United Kingdom, there are 11 players led by former World Championship runner-up Andy Hamilton.

Junior Darts Corporation president Steve Brown was unable to attend the last day of Q school due to JDC-related commitments in China, but his careers in the first two days were sufficient to guarantee a return to the PDC Tour after an absence of five years.

The winner of the Brisbane Masters, Damon Heta, was successful in his first appearance at the Q School and will join the circuit with his Australian partner and surprise package Penhall.

Scottish duo Ryan Murray and William Borland are also new names on the tour, along with Wigan's Martin Atkins.

Adam Hunt, Alan Tabern and Wayne Jones secured immediate returns after losing their Tour Cards at the end of 2019, while Peter Jacques returns after a year of absence.

At the European Q School, Steffen Siepmann of Germany reserved his place on the PDC Tour for the first time by defeating Wesley Harms 5-3 in the final of Day Four in Hildesheim.

However, the two-time BDO Championship semi-finalist, Harms, did enough during the four days to win a PDC Tour Card for the first time.

Harms was the best seeded in the BDO 2020 World Championship

"It's been four really difficult days," Harms admitted.

"My goal was to reach the quarterfinals every time, but after I left in the last 32 the first day I was worried, but my last day made up for it."

"Everything will be new to me, but I hope to play in the PDC for the first time."

Harms' Dutch teammates Derk Telnekes and Martijn Kleermaker also secured Tour Cards for the first time, while Dirk van Duijvenbode recovered his card the first time he asked.

Swedish Daniel Larsson, Croatian Boris Krcmar and Polish Krzysztof Kciuk also won tour cards for the first time through the European Order of Merit Q School.

The 31 winners of the PDC Tour Card will try the PDC ProTour for the first time in 2020 at Players Championships One and Two, which will take place at the Barnsley Metrodome from February 8 to 9.

Players will win travel cards in 2020 Q-School Harald leitinger Gary Blades Jason Lowe Mike Decker Kai Fan Leung Bradley Brooks Karel Sedláček Jeff Smith Aaron Beeney Nick Kenny Scott Waites Dirk van Duijvenbode Wesley Harms Derk Telnekes Martijn Kleermaker Daniel Larsson Boris Krčmar Krzysztof Kciuk Adam Hunt Peter Jacques Damon Heta Andy Hamilton Alan Tabern William Borland Martin Atkins Wayne Jones Steve Brown Darren Penhall Lisa Ashton Ryan Murray Steffan Siepmann

