Scotland Cup Draw: Celtic to play Clyde, Rangers face Hamilton Soccer News

Last update: 19/01/20 8:52 pm
Celtic will travel to the Scottish League One team, Clyde, while the Rangers are drawn to Hamilton Academical in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.
The reward of the semi-professional Clyde team for beating Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic on Saturday is the opportunity to receive Celtic at Broadwood Stadium in February.
Defending champion Celtic progressed with a 2-1 victory at Partick Thistle on Saturday night when Leigh Griffiths scored his first goal in more than five months.
The Rangers will face a tie away from home in Hamilton after Friday's 2-0 win of the 33 winners against Stranraer.
Another Glasgow club, BSC Glasgow, which serves on the fifth level of Scottish football, will host Dundee United or Hibernian after the two sides were forced to repeat after their 2-2 draw on Sunday.
It is the first time that BSC Glasgow makes the fifth round of the competition in its six years of history as a club.
Elsewhere, Aberdeen will receive Kilmarnock in a Premier League match, while Hearts will travel to Arbroath or Falkirk, who were sent to a replay after their goalless draw.
All draws will be played on the weekend of February 8/9.
Draw of the fifth round of the Scottish Cup:
Inverness Caledonian Thistle vs Livingston
Clyde vs Celtic
BSC Glasgow vs Dundee United / Hibernian
St Mirren vs Motherwell
Ayr United vs St Johnstone
Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock
Hamilton Academical vs Rangers
Arbroath / Falkirk vs Hearts
