Scotland Cup Draw: Celtic to play Clyde, Rangers face Hamilton Soccer News





The Celts are still on their way to the & # 39; quadruple triples & # 39;

Celtic will travel to the Scottish League One team, Clyde, while the Rangers are drawn to Hamilton Academical in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

The reward of the semi-professional Clyde team for beating Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic on Saturday is the opportunity to receive Celtic at Broadwood Stadium in February.

Defending champion Celtic progressed with a 2-1 victory at Partick Thistle on Saturday night when Leigh Griffiths scored his first goal in more than five months.

The Rangers will face a tie away from home in Hamilton after Friday's 2-0 win of the 33 winners against Stranraer.

Steven Gerrard Rangers will seek to reach the final for the first time since 2016

Another Glasgow club, BSC Glasgow, which serves on the fifth level of Scottish football, will host Dundee United or Hibernian after the two sides were forced to repeat after their 2-2 draw on Sunday.

It is the first time that BSC Glasgow makes the fifth round of the competition in its six years of history as a club.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen will receive Kilmarnock in a Premier League match, while Hearts will travel to Arbroath or Falkirk, who were sent to a replay after their goalless draw.

All draws will be played on the weekend of February 8/9.

Draw of the fifth round of the Scottish Cup:

Inverness Caledonian Thistle vs Livingston

Clyde vs Celtic

BSC Glasgow vs Dundee United / Hibernian

St Mirren vs Motherwell

Ayr United vs St Johnstone

Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock

Hamilton Academical vs Rangers

Arbroath / Falkirk vs Hearts