Scarlett Johansson's violent illness, "deeply disappointed," forced her to skip the Film Festival

WENN / Avalon

The star of & # 39; Marriage Story & # 39; Initially, he was going to receive the award for the outstanding artists of the year along with his co-star Adam Driver at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2020.

Scarlett Johansson He could not accept his prize at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2020 after suffering a "violent" illness.

The actress was going to receive the award to the outstanding artists of the year, along with her "Marriage history"co-star Adam Driver, at the ceremony, but was forced to accept the award only since Scarlett was too sick to attend.

However, the star gave his friend a handwritten note to read in his name, sharing: "I am so sad that I cannot be here with you tonight."

The "Jojo Rabbit"The actress explained that approximately" an hour and a half "before the ceremony she had" become violently ill "when" she was about to leave the Miramar Hotel "for the awards ceremony, held at the Arlington Theater on Friday, January 17.

"I really wanted to accept this incredible honor in person, and not being here on stage with Adam is deeply disappointing, to say the least," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Adam took a moment on stage to reflect on his work when he received the award and explained: "Acting for me is a lot of things. It's a trade. It's a political act. Unfortunately, it's a business and it's a service." .

"I think acting is a service industry. I am at the service of the director, the actors and the team, and the story in general, which is more important."