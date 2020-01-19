Saturday's Golf Summary: Inbee Park two ahead at the opening of the LPGA Tour | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML0ed076fa94502d07f314389c3495f30911% %MINIFYHTML0ed076fa94502d07f314389c3495f30912%





Inbee Park has a two-shot lead in Orlando

%MINIFYHTML0ed076fa94502d07f314389c3495f30913% %MINIFYHTML0ed076fa94502d07f314389c3495f30914%

Inbee Park is approaching a twentieth LPGA Tour title after opening a two-shot lead in the final round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament season opening season.

The seven-time major champion posted a four below 67 at the Four Seasons Golf and Social Club to reach 13 less and get ahead of the nearest challenger, Sei Young Kim.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Park made birdies in the seventh and ninth to reach the turn at 32 before clearing with three straight wins since 13, only to reduce his lead with a three-put bogey in the last pair four.

Park pursues a first victory of the LPGA Tour since March 2018

"It was a really good day, especially the blow of my ball was flawless today," Park said. "I wish my putter could have continued a little better, especially the one with three putts in the last one was a bit disappointing."

Kim also made the last bogeys after doing birdie on his four previous holes, equaling Park's 67, with Japan's Nasa Hataoka again in third place after mixing six birdies with two bogeys to reach 10 below.

LPGA Golf Live Tour Live

A slamdunk eagle in par 4 of 16 helped Celine Boutier to a minor of 70 and raised the Frenchman to fourth place, while the leader of the first round, Danielle Kang, fell seven out of the rhythm after a third round 71.

Vega maintains the leadership of Mexico

José Vega bogey on his last hole to see that his advantage was reduced to two shots after the third round of the Latin American Amateur Championship.

Vega José Vega will have the opportunity to make history as the first Colombian Championship in Latin America. Vega José Vega has the opportunity to make history, as the first champion of Colombia to win the Latin American Amateur Championship.# LAAC2020 pic.twitter.com/FLqCmgYX0o – LAAC (@LAAC_Golf) January 18, 2020

The imperfection of the Colombian's final hole saw him publish a 72 over another on another windy day in Mayakoba and reduced his advantage over the nearest challenger, Abel Gallegos.

Vega remains the only player at the height of the final round at the El Camaleón Golf Club, where the winner receives a place in the Masters and the Open, as well as the entrance to the final qualification for the United States Open.

Live golf Live

Gallegos, 17, made birdies in his last two holes to close a two below 70 and reach two more during the week, while Gabriel Morgan Birke of Chile and Ivan Camilo Ramírez of Colombia sit three strokes of the rhythm in a third party participation.

Watch the final round of the Latin American Amateur Championship and the Diamond Resorts Champions Tournament live on Sunday starting at 5 p.m. at Sky Sports Golf!