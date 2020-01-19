Saracens Board accepts decrease due to breach of salary cap | Rugby Union News





The Saracens got a double from the Premier League and the Champions Cup last season

The Saracens' board has accepted their descent from the Premier League and promised to "rebuild trust and trust."

The Barnet-based club will be demoted from the top English national category at the end of this season, it was confirmed by Premiership Rugby on Saturday.

Winners of four league titles in the last five years, the Saracens will play in the Championship next period and now face the task of reducing their salary bill by up to £ 2 million to meet the salary cap regulations for the current season .

"The Saracens Board wishes to apologize unreservedly for the mistakes made in relation to the salary cap regulation," the club said in a statement.

"Our goal is to rebuild trust. The first step was to appoint a new independent president to lead the governance reform, ensuring that past mistakes are not repeated in the future."

"In addition, after open and frank discussions with PRL, we have accepted the unprecedented measure of automatic relegation of the Premier at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

Maro Itoje is one of several stars in England who currently has Saracens.

"We understand that this decision will be difficult for the Saracen family to accept. The Board must incorporate the values ​​of the club, learn from their mistakes so that the Club can become stronger."

"It is of general interest for the Premier League and English rugby to take this decisive step, to ensure that everyone can concentrate once again on the game of rugby, which we all love."

"We look forward to moving forward, restoring trust and, over time, rebuilding trust with PRL, its stakeholders and the rugby community in general."