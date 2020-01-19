Sam Rockwell is a surprise SAG winner for Fosse / Verdon

Gwen Verdon did not dance alone at the Screen Actors Guild 2020 Awards.

Poor me, Sam Rockwell none of his exploded Risky business He moved, but perhaps he was too surprised by his victory in the outstanding performance of a male actor in a limited series or television movie for his portrayal of the legendary choreographer and director Bob Fosse in FX Fosse / Verdon.

The Emmy and the Golden Globe had passed him by, but Michelle Williams, Verdon to his Fosse, had won them all, and had already taken the stage tonight when he heard his name.

"I didn't expect this at all," said the actor, twice winner in 2018 for supporting the actor in a movie and for his role in the set of Three billboards out of reflux, Missouri. "You think you can dance and then you meet these choreographers from Fosse … I had some MC Hammer movements and something Tom cruise Risky business It moves, but these people can really dance. They look like ordinary people but they are really superheroes.