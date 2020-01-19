SAG Awards 2020: Jennifer Aniston wins best actress in a drama series

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Other winners at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium awards event include Peter Dinklage, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, & # 39; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel & # 39; and Michelle Williams, among others.

The twenty-sixth annual edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced the full winners in the television department on Sunday, January 19 at night. The ceremony, which took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, honored several acclaimed works on television with "game of Thrones"Be one of the winners.

"The crown"She made history that night after being announced as the winner of the trophy for the outstanding performance of a set in a dramatic series at the SAG Awards. On behalf of her co-stars Olivia Colman Y Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter took the stage to receive the award.

Flanked by co-stars Josh O & # 39; Connor Y Erin Doherty, Princess Margarita's representative said in her speech: "I'm sorry there are only three of us here. Actually, there are 249 members of the cast of & # 39; The Crown & # 39 ;, but not all of us could come here. And everyone "We are working, like tomorrow, so we are leaving in about five minutes. But thank you very much. Obviously, we are all here for the really good work of other people. I think it will be nice to thank Nina Gold who chose us and obviously we would not be in nowhere without the words. Then, [Peter] Morgan. Thank you for your genius. And Left Bank, Netflix. "

"It's the most fun job and I'm surprised that we get an award in addition to the fun of doing it. And it's our privilege to be in this great show. I've had the best time of my life, I think we all have it. And it's really so good as this show looks. I really recommend it, if you want a job, "he continued. "It's amazing how well this produced and it's for Suzanne Mackie and Andy Harrie. I'd appreciate everyone else, but everyone is asleep at home, so it doesn't make much sense. And Netflix, I love them so much. A lot of love." Thank you."

Also among the winners that night was Jennifer Aniston, who emotionally took the trophy home after being announced as the best actress in a drama series for her impressive appearance on "The morning show"The prize marked the first SAG Prize of the alum" Friends "in almost 25 years.

"What? Oh, my God, this is so amazing. What a room," Jen said, crying during the speech. "I was thinking about when I was a child and I would: I didn't have a VCR, but I had a tape recorder and I recorded Laverne and Shirley, Happy Days on my cassette, and I listened to these episodes in my head, and I would just think:" One day, I'll do that. I really know that I'm going out of this house, "that's another story," and I'm going to be up there, I'm going to be that. "

"And then I got a commercial from Bob & # 39; s Big Boy, and I entered SAG, and they were humble beginnings, but you have to start somewhere," he continued. "So I just have to say that I'm very grateful. Oh, Adam Sandler, your performance is extraordinary and your magic is real, friend. I love you! "

Other winners included Peter Dinklage, Phoebe Waller Bridge"The wonderful Mrs. Maisel"Y Michelle Williams among others. In the meantime, "Parasite"Y Joaquin Phoenix They were among the winners in the movie department.

Full list of TV winners at the SAG 2020 Awards: