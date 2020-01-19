S.U.V. in Forbidden City causes anger in the rich of China

BEIJING – The photos provoked outrage almost as soon as they were published.
They showed two women inside one of China's holiest spaces, the Forbidden City of Beijing, smiling as they showed a gleaming Mercedes-Benz sports vehicle.
On Weibo, a site similar to Twitter, one of the women boasted that she had exclusive access to the palace, a notoriously congested tourist site, saying she had gone there to "run wild,quot;.
The photos, which were published on Friday, triggered the debate in China about the privileges that rich families enjoy, at a time when President Xi Jinping is trying to persuade the public that he is working to eliminate corruption and narrow the gap between rich and poor
Many people denounced the woman, who often boasted of her wealth on social networks, for being out of touch. They said that he had desecrated the Forbidden City, the former home of the emperors, that Mr. Xi has tried to make a global symbol of Chinese cultural heritage.
"Don't put your privileges in the face of China," wrote a Weibo user named Ding Lei.
The palace is generally closed to vehicles, and it was not clear how the woman and the Mercedes had gained access.
The Palace Museum, which was also widely criticized in social networks, recognized in a statement on Friday that a car had entered the Forbidden City on Monday, while it was closed to the public, but gave no other details. Museum officials said they were "deeply distressed,quot; by what had happened, and promised to impose "strict management,quot; to avoid future setbacks.
The woman who posted the photos with the username Lu Xiaobao LL initially defended her behavior, saying in a follow-up post that she was in the Forbidden City to see an exhibition.
"It's not illegal to take a picture, right?" He wrote, according to screenshots published by the Chinese media. "It's fine if you don't know it, but it's really not right. Curse."
Since then, his social media posts, which caused widespread ridicule, have been erased, and he did not immediately respond to a message on Saturday seeking comment.
Photos of the woman's visit quickly spread across the Internet in China, attracting hundreds of thousands of comments and inspiring a lot of memes and comments.
Some people published novels that describe the imagined life of a rich rich man from Beijing in search of adventure. Others circulated fake ads for Mercedes-Benz, boasting that their vehicles could cross any terrain, including the Forbidden City.
The widespread anger over the photos reflects the anxiety in Chinese society for the privileges enjoyed by well-connected people, analysts said, at a time when the government promises equal access to education, medical care and social services.
"Before, people in China accepted that there was a gap between rich and poor," said Yik Chan Chin, a professor of media and communication studies at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in Suzhou, China. "Now, they no longer accept this gap."
That poses a challenge for Mr. Xi, who has spoken frequently about his desire to reduce economic inequality and eliminate corruption.
"From the perspective of the party, he wants to maintain domestic stability and does not want to have such small problems, which could trigger a broader reaction," said Professor Chin.
On Saturday, the Chinese government, which strictly controls the Internet, seemed anxious to limit the discussion of the issue, censoring some publications on Weibo and other social networks.
The Diario del Pueblo, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party, published a comment on Saturday saying that a national relic had been violated.
"According to the rules, everyone is equal," the newspaper wrote. "Nobody has the privilege of,quot; running wildly. ""
Albee Zhang contributed to the investigation.