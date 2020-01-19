S.U.V. in Forbidden City causes anger in the rich of China

BEIJING – The photos provoked outrage almost as soon as they were published.

They showed two women inside one of China's holiest spaces, the Forbidden City of Beijing, smiling as they showed a gleaming Mercedes-Benz sports vehicle.

On Weibo, a site similar to Twitter, one of the women boasted that she had exclusive access to the palace, a notoriously congested tourist site, saying she had gone there to "run wild,quot;.

The photos, which were published on Friday, triggered the debate in China about the privileges that rich families enjoy, at a time when President Xi Jinping is trying to persuade the public that he is working to eliminate corruption and narrow the gap between rich and poor

Many people denounced the woman, who often boasted of her wealth on social networks, for being out of touch. They said that he had desecrated the Forbidden City, the former home of the emperors, that Mr. Xi has tried to make a global symbol of Chinese cultural heritage.