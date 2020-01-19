Ryan Tannehill chronology: how the new contract with the Titans led to a career resurgence for the former Dolphins QB

Ryan Tannehill is the most unlikely quarterback to play on the weekend of the 2020 NFL conference championship. If Tannehill can help the Titans beat the Chiefs in the game for the AFC title in Kansas City Sunday for a third consecutive playoff victory, he would become the third QB of the talented class of the 2012 draft to go to a Super Bowl, joining Russell Wilson and Nick Foles.

At this time last year, it seemed that Tannehill could never be a relevant headline again. His time with the Dolphins, the team that selected him No. 8 overall, was running out after six seasons mostly average and another was lost to an ACL tear.

But Tannehill was fortunate to land in an ideal second place in Tennessee. Since taking over to start replacing Marcus Mariota in Week 7, the team has gone 9-3. Here is Tannehill's exciting trip from Miami to potentially return to Miami:

Ryan Tannehill swapping dolphins to titans, new contract

The Dolphins decide to clean the house in 2019 with much of their key staff after firing coach Adam Gase, who had mixed results with Tannehill's skill set. Tannehill gave them the opportunity to accumulate more draft picks, and they took it shortly after the league's new year began in mid-March, packing with it with a sixth-round pick to get a fourth and seventh round of the Titans . .

Miami facilitated the acquisition of Tannehill by restructuring its contract for one year, $ 7 million (plus up to $ 5 million more in incentives). Of that $ 7 million, Tennessee paid just $ 2 million for Tannehill in 2019, with $ 1.75 million of that money guaranteed.

Tannehill earned $ 12,668 million guaranteed with his rookie contract, and then extended for four years to $ 96 million before a restructuring. In relation to that, the price of the Titans for him as a high-end support for Mariota was an absolute steal.

Ryan Tannehill's Statistics

Tannehill, by far, had his best regular season in 2019, completing 70.3 percent of his passes, with a spectacular 117.5 and also pitching for 9.6 yards per attempt, all of his career highs. Consider that your previous highs were a completion percentage of 67.1, efficiency of 93.5 and 7.7 yards per attempt.

Tannehill, in addition to 22 TD passes at just six interceptions, averaged 228.5 yards per game. He also rushed to get the best 4 touchdowns of his career with 185 yards, his best total there in four seasons after being a more active athletic threat at the beginning of his career.

Going deeper, Pro Football Reference Advanced Pass statistics cite that Tannehill threw 80.9 percent of his passes to the target, third in the league. His 11 yards per fight were on par with the Lamar Jackson of the Ravens.

Tannehill was also crazy and effective in the field, passing the game action created by the dominant race of NFL leader Derrick Henry. He produced 1,095 of his 2,741 yards that way. Tannehill also did that in just 84 attempts, which put him in ridiculous 13.0 yards per attempt.

The difference with Tannehill and Mariota is that he left without fear the ball torn deeply and had no doubts about his decisions to do that or take off and run when necessary, especially in the red zone. It is completely true that Tannehill was playing with "house money,quot; and, as if he had nothing to lose, everything to gain. That allowed him to have fun passing and running, while Mariota played hard, worrying too much about making big mistakes throughout the red zone, to the point that he left many great pass plays on the table.

How old is Ryan Tannehill?

Tannehill is 31 years old and will turn 32 next July. That is not at all "old,quot; for a quarterback these days, with boys playing until the age of 30 and 40. The Titans couldn't have asked Tannehill much more after saving their season with a higher level of competent QB play that has been stellar at times.

But after Tannehill fit so well in the offense of freshman coordinator Arthur Smith and did such a good job with the receiving staff, the Titans have to make a great decision. Tannehill's agreement was only for one year and upon entering the season, the Titans thought that their biggest decision to re-sign QB would be linked to Mariota.

Now it is easy to let Mariota walk and it is difficult to calculate how much and how long they want to reinvest in Tannehill to avoid leaving as a free agent.

Four years may be too long if there is any age-related regression. But three years with around $ 60 million seems to be a more reasonable combination for their services. If the Tannehill representation asks for $ 25 million annually based on a great season or great guarantees until 2023, that probably won't be worth it for the Titans. They have some influence on supply versus demand, with the possibility that some more successful veteran QBs reach the market.

Ryan Tannehill's university career

Tannehill, originally from Big Spring, Texas, is a product of Texas A,amp;M. Athletics has always been a great asset when he came to the Aggies as an athletic star. He competed to start in QB as a freshman in 2008, but after losing the battle, coach Mike Sherman transferred him to the wide receiver, who previously directed Brett Favre and the Packers.

With a second chance to play full-time QB as a junior in 2010, Tannehill took full advantage. It exploded for a record of a single game of the 449 aerial yards program in its first start against Texas Tech and marked its initial state with victories over Oklahoma, Nebraska and Texas.

Tannehill, after accumulating 112 catches for 1,596 yards and 10 touchdowns as a catcher during his college career, caught the attention of the NFL scout for what he did both by passing (5,450 yards, 42 TDs) and by running (369 yards, 5 TDs) in less than two full seasons as QB.

It was the third QB in the & # 39; 12 draft, behind Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III. Tannehill became the first QB of the Dolphins' first round since Dan Marino in 1983. Sherman, who was fired by Texas A,amp;M, was hired by the Dolphins as an offensive coordinator in January of & # 39; 12, just three months before Take Tannehill to gather them.

Ryan Tannehill's career timeline

July 27, 1988: Tannehill was born in Lubbock, Texas.

2006: Tannehill is named a three-star recruit as a double-threat QB by Rivals.com. In addition to a quarterback, he was a basketball player and an athletic athlete for Big Spring High School, competing well as an obstacle runner and triple jumper at the state level.

2007: Tannehill is in a red shirt for his first season at Texas A,amp;M

2008: Tannehil shows that Sherman is right, excelling in the wide receiver with 55 catches for 844 yards and 5 touchdowns as a red-shirt freshman.

2009: Tannehill only takes eight snapshots as quarterback, staying in the open receiver position.

October 23, 2010: Tannehill divides the QB snapshots with Jerrod Johnson in a 45-10 loss over Kansas.

October 30, 2010: Tennehill makes his first start against Texas Tech, keeping the job forever after leading the Aggies to a 45-27 victory.

February 25, 2012: Tannehill sits outside of his NFL Combine training after measuring just under 6-4 and 221 pounds and scoring an impressive 34 on the Wonderlic test.

March 29, 2012: Tannehill works well on his Pro Day back at College Station, which includes showing his speed by running the 40-yard run in 4.58 seconds.

April 26, 2012: Tannehill is recruited eighth overall by the Dolphins.

July 28, 2012. Tannehill signs his rookie contract for four years, one day after his 24th birthday.

August 20, 2012: Tannehill is named starting quarterback over veteran Matt Moore.

September 9, 2012: Tannehill makes his NFL debut in Texas against Houston. Fight in a 30-10 loss with J.J. Watt interrupted him in three interceptions, but Tannehill would start each game in his rookie season, 7-9.

September 30, 2012: Tannehill throws for 431 yards in a 24-21 loss to the Cardinals, breaking the single-game record for Marino's rookie.

December 15, 2013: Tannehill has the best game of his second season, pitching for 314 yards and 3 touchdowns without INT in a 24-20 victory over the Patriots.

January 6, 2014: The Dolphins fire Sherman as Tannehill's offensive coordinator. Bill Lazor replaces it.

September 7, 2014: Tannehill defeats the Patriots again to open the season, this time pitching for only 178 yards and 2 touchdowns.

May 16, 2015: Tannehill signs a 6-year contract extension worth $ 96 million.

October 25, 2015: Tannehill defeats Texans by throwing for 282 yards and 4 touchdowns and presenting his first perfect pin rate of 158.3.

January 9, 2016: Adam Gase, of offensive mentality, is hired as head coach of the Dolphins. Lazor is replaced by Clyde Christensen.

December 11, 2016: Tannehill suffers a partial ACL break in his left knee against the Cardinals, finishing his best race season while working with Gase.

December 24, 2016: Moore leads the Dolphins over the Bills to end an eight-year playoff drought.

August 3, 2017: Tannehill suffers another partially torn left ACL, this time while fighting on the training ground.

August 7, 2017: The Dolphins sign Jay Cutler as their replacement QB for Gase.

August 11, 2017: Tannehill decides to undergo knee surgery that ends the season.

March 1, 2018: Gase announces that Tannehill will remain the headline in returning from an injury.

September 9, 2018: Tannehill begins the opening of the marathon season with lightning delay against the Titans, pitching for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 27-20 victory.

October 7, 2018: Tannehill suffers a right shoulder injury in a loss to the Bengals that costs him five action games.

December 9, 2018: Tannehill is involved in his most memorable game as Dolphin, throwing the pass to open catcher Kenny Stills who would become the TD "Miracle in Miami,quot; winner of a game against the Patriots.

March 15, 2019: Tannehill is changed to the Titans.

October 13, 2019: Tannehill replaces Mariota during the defeat of the Titans 16-0 in the Broncos.

October 20, 2019: Tannehill assumes the initial tasks and delivers 312 aerial yards and 2 touchdowns in a 23-20 victory over the Chargers.

December 8, 2019: Tannehill enlightens the Raiders to win the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Throws for 391 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 42-21 loss.

December 29, 2019: Tannehill throws for 198 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 35-14 defeat of the Texans in Houston to help his team get a spot in the AFC wild card playoffs as the No. 6 seed.

January 4, 2019: Tannehill needs to complete just 8 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown, since in their first postseason game in their career, the Titans defeated the Patriots 20-13 in New England.

January 11, 2019: Tannehill needs to complete only 7 passes for 88 yards and 2 more touchdowns to run for another score, since in their second game of careful playoffs, the Titans surprise the Ravens 28-12 in Baltimore.

January 19, 2019: Tannehill makes his first AFC championship game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.