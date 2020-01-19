Robert De Niro demonstrates why he is a legend in the SAG awards

Yes, we are talking to you.

Robert de Niro He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday night, and the legendary actor received a long standing ovation from his fellow actors after receiving the honor for Leonardo Dicaprio, his This boy's life co-star.

And just like he did in the past, the 76-year-old actor, who was nominated for an outstanding performance by a cast in a Netflix movie the Irish, decided to become a politician in his speech.

%MINIFYHTML7f2840db6e34fb2940d026edc5a2270513% %MINIFYHTML7f2840db6e34fb2940d026edc5a2270514%

"I imagine some of you saying: & # 39; Okay, okay, stay out of politics & # 39 ;, but we are in such a serious situation, so deeply worrying for me and for so many others, I have to say something "said De Niro. said. "And I thought I said it quite well for Variety the other day, so I'm going to quote myself. It is right and wrong, and it makes common sense, and there is abuse of power, and as a citizen I have as much right as anyone, an actor, an athlete, a musician or anyone else to express my opinion. "