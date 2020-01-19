Robert De Niro demonstrates why he is a legend in the SAG awards

Yes, we are talking to you.
Robert de Niro He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday night, and the legendary actor received a long standing ovation from his fellow actors after receiving the honor for Leonardo Dicaprio, his This boy's life co-star.
And just like he did in the past, the 76-year-old actor, who was nominated for an outstanding performance by a cast in a Netflix movie the Irish, decided to become a politician in his speech.
"I imagine some of you saying: & # 39; Okay, okay, stay out of politics & # 39 ;, but we are in such a serious situation, so deeply worrying for me and for so many others, I have to say something "said De Niro. said. "And I thought I said it quite well for Variety the other day, so I'm going to quote myself. It is right and wrong, and it makes common sense, and there is abuse of power, and as a citizen I have as much right as anyone, an actor, an athlete, a musician or anyone else to express my opinion. "
De Niro, who has been candid about his views on the president Donald Trump In the past, he continued: "If I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I will use it every time I see a shameless abuse of power. And that's all I'm going to say about that tonight."
Earlier in his speech, De Niro, who won two Oscars and was nominated for five other roles, joked about never feeling safe in his work, despite being considered one of the best actors of all time.
"As actors, we don't turn around in victory. We are too worried about what our next job will be," he said. "So I am very happy to know that my next job is to work with you (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Marty Martin Scorsese. At least I know I have another year of medical insurance. "
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images for Turner
Cape Fear, The King of Comedy, Goodfellas, Casino, The Godfather Part II, Raging Bull Y Meet the parents they are just some of the films that De Niro starred in the course of his decades career, and he took a moment to recognize all the actors he has worked with.
"I have wondered what to say tonight to express my gratitude for this award tonight. But more than that, for being part of this community of actors for being able to have a career with dignity and creative satisfaction," he said. . "We, as actors, do not do it alone. We cannot do it alone. We depend on each other for collaboration in our work, and support and companionship both on the screen and outside it. And for that, I am so grateful. "
De Niro ended his speech by saying: "I will treasure this prize for the achievement of life because it comes from you, my comrades in arms, my fellow actors, my friends. Thank you."
In November it was announced that De Niro would receive the award. "I have been a member of this union for over 50 years. It is an honor to receive this award from SAG-AFTRA," De Niro said in a statement.
"Robert De Niro is an actor of extraordinary depth and skill. The characters he creates captivate our imagination. From the fiery hell of young Vito Corleone to the furious bull Jake Lamotta and everyone's grandfather, Ben Whittaker, continues to touch our hearts and open our hearts. minds to new and exciting worlds of understanding and emotion, "said Gabrielle Carteris, President of SAG-AFTRA, in a statement. "It is a great privilege to announce that SAG-AFTRA's greatest honor will be presented to one of the most unique talents of our generation, Robert De Niro."
Watch the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in TNT and TBS.