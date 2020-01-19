Rob Lowe wore a soft NFL hat for a nasty 49ers game. Packers, and fans made a lot of jokes

Actor Rob Lowe attended the NFC championship game between the 49ers and the Packers, and wore an interesting outfit.

Yes, that's a hat with the NFL logo.

Usually, only hats worn by officers during a game are seen. But for some reason, Lowe owns this piece of merchandise (or the NFL gave it to him for the entire time of his camera on Fox's broadcast) and thought it was the perfect accessory to add while attending today's game. Lowe is a fan of the Colts, so it makes some sense why he isn't wearing a 49ers hat or a cheese head to support the Packers.

In addition, it is likely that he will only attend as part of a brand agreement with Fox, as the network promoted his television show "9-1-1: Lone Star," starring Lowe, throughout the broadcast.

Shortly after his appearance on television, Lowe was ridiculed on Twitter. He eventually saw some of the discussion and intervened with an answer.

Unfortunately, this does not answer the question of why Lowe owns this.

However, Twitter had fun making fun of the actor.