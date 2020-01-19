Rob Lowe reacts to his NFL viral moment

What NFL team is Rob lowe encouraging tonight, you ask?

Well, no one in particular really. According to his interesting hat of choice tonight, it seems that the 55-year-old actor simply supports the National Football League.

In tonight's NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers, the Nature vacations The actor was seen rocking a hat with simply the shield of the league and, of course, social networks had a field day.

Let the memes begin! There is no shadow, but one can only assume that he took that hat at the last minute before going to watch the championship game. Now we can't help but wonder, who is your favorite team Rob? Give us a little hint.

Lowe, joining the fun and making fun of himself, retweeted Sports stool on the social media platform and wrote: "I didn't expect my hat to be the most interesting part of this game!"

His reaction to his NFL viral moment was in response to the account of cheep, "Some people cheer on a team. Rob Lowe encourages the Shield."