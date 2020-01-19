Rob Lowe reacts after his NFL cap steals the spotlight in 49ers vs.. Packers Game

%MINIFYHTMLb033041c8fd6d62826e88228630bc71b11% %MINIFYHTMLb033041c8fd6d62826e88228630bc71b12%

Instead of wearing a hat with the cheering team logo, the star of & # 39; Holiday in the Wild & # 39; Appears in the game with a generic black NFL hat complete with matching shirt and jacket.

It's not unusual for celebrities to attend an NFL game, but Rob loweThe appearance in the game Green Bay Packers versus San Fransisco 49ers in California on Sunday, January 19 has successfully caught people's attention. In particular, it was the hat that the actor wore that made people talk on social networks.

Lowe was captured on the screen at a time standing with a black shirt, a black jacket and a simple hat with the NFL logo. Given that people usually wore the hat with the logo of the team they encouraged when they attended a game, the fact that "Nature vacations"The star simply wore the NFL hat and led people to create memes and jokes.

Someone called him "the first person in history to wear an NFL hat for an NFL game," while another said: "The boy next to Rob Lowe seems to be releasing his new half-hour comedy about a group of crazy NFL referees that also solves mysteries. " Another joked: "Rob Lowe loves all 32 teams equally." Meanwhile, one person said: "Rob Lowe with an NFL hat in the crowd. It's not a team. Just the NFL logo. Big league fan in general. Great things."

There was also someone who joked: "When Rob Lowe goes to a concert instead of buying a t-shirt from the band of memories, he simply receives a shirt that says & # 39; music & # 39 ;." On the other hand, someone joked that Lowe was there to support "the referees" instead of the teams. Another individual commented: "Rob Lowe only supports a good game and the success of the league."

Rob Lowe reacted after his NFL hat went viral.

Lowe soon won the talk of the people, which is understandable since his name was trending on social networks. In response to someone who said: "Some people cheer on a team, Rob Lowe encourages the Shield," the "Parks and Recreation"Alum said:" I didn't expect my hat to be the most interesting part of this game! "