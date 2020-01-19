Ribble Valley will probably run in Kelso next | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML61d08ec0e006632371fd2fcb7b32295511% %MINIFYHTML61d08ec0e006632371fd2fcb7b32295512%





Coach Nicky Richards

%MINIFYHTML61d08ec0e006632371fd2fcb7b32295513% %MINIFYHTML61d08ec0e006632371fd2fcb7b32295514%

Nicky Richards is considering the obstacle of Prime Minister Kelso Novices as a possible next port of call for his exciting Ribble Valley prospect.

The winner of the double bumper was enormously impressive by winning his first two starts on jumps in Hexham and Wetherby in the fall, but he had to manage with second place behind Colin Tizzard's Master Debonair when he rose to grade two at Ascot the month past. .

Ribble Valley had entries in both the obstacle of the main novices of Rossington and The New One Unibet Hurdle in Haydock, but Richards decided not to allow his office to assume any of those commitments.

"He had a difficult enough race at Ascot and I am pretty sure he will be a better horse on better ground," said the Greystoke driver.

"He was too free (in Ascot). I don't care how good your horse is, if you run free for two thirds of the race, you won't get home, especially on that kind of ground.

"We're not in a hurry with him. We'll see what the terrain looks like, but we could look at Premier Hurdle in Kelso."

"I don't think we will take him to Cheltenham this year. I have no doubt that he is a very good horse, but he still has to grow a little, so it could be that we miss Cheltenham and look at Aintree or Ayr, there are many options.

"He will learn his work and grow and I am sure he will end up being a very good horse in the future."