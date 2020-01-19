Results of Serena Williams, form before the first round match of the Australian Open against Anastasia Potapova

%MINIFYHTML7e96b984d72e9a8d1858c3420e92c6b911% %MINIFYHTML7e96b984d72e9a8d1858c3420e92c6b912%

Serena Williams' candidacy for the 24th female singles record title begins at the Australian Open on Monday.

The American star will face the teenager Anastasia Potapova in the first round in Melbourne, where she is again among the favorites.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN DRAW: Serena-Osaka is possible in rooms

Williams does not have an important title since the Australian Open 2017, but seems to be well positioned to end that wait.

We take a closer look at where Williams is before the first round

Serena Williams form and results

Williams didn't need much time to finish another wait in 2020. The 38-year-old superstar claimed the title at the Auckland Open for her first WTA Tour crown since 2017. She also had an impressive career in New Zealand; she dropped only one set and hit Amanda Anisimova 6-1 6-1 in a semifinal clash.

Serena Williams Australian Open 2020 first round match

Her first opponent, Potapova, is in a very different way, since she had a fairly varied start until 2020. The 18-year-old registered victories in Brisbane and Adelaide, but failed to qualify for the main draw. Potapova reached the highest career ranking of 64 last year and surpassed Angelique Kerber at the French Open. As expected, he has never met Williams, and would need a big change of form to cause a shock.

Serena Williams Australian Open Draw

Williams should have some time to settle. Tamara Zidansek or the joker Han Na-lae potentially waits in the second round, while Wang Qiang could be his opponent in the third.

Serena Williams quote

"It's quite satisfying to get a victory in the final (in Auckland). That was really important to me, and I just want to take advantage of it. It's just one step towards the next goal."