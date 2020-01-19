Remember when Kim made Kris Jenner Strip naked for a photo shoot?

Talk about an icon Kris Jennermoment!

To hold keeping up with the Kardashians fans until season 18 premieres in spring 2020, we are remembering one of the most memorable moments of KUWTKThe first season in 2007.

The recoil clip finds Kim Kardashian making her mom undress for a sexy photo shoot.

"So I want to give you an idea of ​​what it is like to be uncomfortable naked," Kim reveals in the video.

After becoming glamorous, Kim approves Kris's "sexual,quot; look and reveals the ensemble just there that she wants her hot mom to model. "Kim, it's a gold belt and a gold medal and gold Loubs," complains Kris.

It is not long before Kim has Kris in a lounger with only a bra and wrapped in a flag. "Show me your butt," Kim instructs.