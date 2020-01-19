Reese Witherspoon acts as a photographer for Kathryn Newton

John Sciulli / Getty Images for Turner
A (fictional) moment of mother and daughter.
On Sunday, Reese witherspoon I couldn't help channeling it Big little lies character, Madeline Martha Mackenzie, while at the SAG 2020 Awards. Why?
Well, because your daughter on screen Kathryn Newton I needed someone to capture a picture of her stunning orange dress while inside the Shrine Auditorium and the Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Witherspoon not only came into play as a photographer for the 22-year-old actress, but also took a selfie with the Blockers Young star
Where is it Adam Scott Y Darby Camp when do you need them? We would have loved to have seen them all at once.
Like E! readers surely know, the cast of Big little lies He was nominated for Best Performance by a set in a drama series. However, it seems that the cast simply focuses on enjoying the night full of celebrities, rather than focusing on a prize.
Witherspoon has been nominated for several awards for her role as Madeline Martha Mackenzie, including an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a SAG Award. While it is still uncertain if Big little lies It will have a third season, the star and the producer appreciated their time in the program.
"I want to tell everyone who worked on # BigLittleLies … every cast member, location scout, camera operator, teamster, movie editor, makeup artist, catering provider and prop master in our production who collaborated to give us this opportunity to explore these women lives for 2 seasons, THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart, "Witherspoon wrote on Instagram as the second season ended. "You have made all my experience a dream come true."
No wonder Witherspoon was more than happy to play her daughter on the screen as a photographer. We'll make sure to keep your eyes wide open to see if these snapshots end on Instagram soon.
In the wise words of Kris Jenner, "You're doing amazing, honey!"
