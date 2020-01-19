Real Steel takes Willie Mullins one-two-three home in Thurles | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLb5e806ceba443762eea00dff817b0d5111% %MINIFYHTMLb5e806ceba443762eea00dff817b0d5112%





Coach Willie Mullins – one-two-three in Thurles

Real Steel took home one, two, three for Willie Mullins at the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase in Thurles.

The champion coach launched a strong assault on the Grade Two award, formerly known as Kinloch Brae Chase, with Footpad apparently his main contender after his third place in King George VI Chase in Kempton on Boxing Day.

Despite being the best qualified horse in the field, the eight-year-old boy received the weight of each of his four rivals and was the 8-11 favorite to recover and win at the hands of Daryl Jacob.

After initially settling on the heels of the leaders, Footpad went to the front and left the second circuit and produced some lush jumps.

However, Paul Townend covered the movement aboard his stable mate Real Steel, a winner at Down Royal earlier in the season before finishing fourth behind his esteemed stable mate Min at the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase.

The couple had him among them when they returned home, but it was clear even at that time that Real Steel's 2-1 shot had much more to give and he cleared to seal an impressive 14-length victory.

Footpad again had to settle for minor honors in second place, with another Mullins intern in Voix Du Reve in third place.