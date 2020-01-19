Racism in Portugal: a blind spot for the media? The | Racism

%MINIFYHTML791d58e78c55f1cec3e28af03cf459cb11% %MINIFYHTML791d58e78c55f1cec3e28af03cf459cb12%

In the elections of Portugal last October, Romualda Fernandes, Beatriz Gomes Dias and Joacine Katar Moreira made history by becoming the first Afro-descendant women elected to Parliament.

Dias, Gomes and Moreira represent different political parties, the Socialist Party, the Left Bloc and Livre, respectively, but their criticisms of racism in Portuguese society have been credited as catalysts for a debate that many have long seen.

A 2016 report by the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, while noting that Portugal had become more tolerant and inclusive during the previous two decades, criticized the persistence of "Afrophobia,quot; and "institutional racism ". in the country.

In subsequent years, Portugal, like much of Europe, has witnessed an increase in the extreme right sentiment, and the 2019 elections also mark the first time that a far-right party wins a seat in Parliament since the Fall of the Salazar dictatorship in 1974.

However, observing the way in which the debate took place in the main media of Portugal, one could have a quite different impression. A large number of opinion makers, most, if not all, white, responded to the concerns of anti-racist politicians and activists with a mixture of disbelief and denial: "Are the Portuguese racist?" asked the newspaper Sol. The columnists of the right-wing Observer news website were more definitive: "Portugal was neither nor racist," wrote one; another, meanwhile, mocked the "myth,quot; of a racist Portugal.

"I think we are all racist," observer editor José Manuel Fernandes explains in statements to Listening postIt's Daniel Turi. "That is a battle that never ends. However, when it comes to institutional racism, I don't think it exists in Portugal."

For Moreira, a member of the Livre parliament, reactions like these were not a surprise: "This is very specific to Portuguese racism: the absolute denial that there is racism in Portugal."

In trying to explain this denial speech, some point out the lack of diversity in the Portuguese media industry. Portuguese journalists of color are few and far between, something that Fernandes also acknowledges that he can skew reports on race.

However, Portugal is not the only country with a diversity problem in its newsrooms. For many, a stronger explanation lies in an ideology of Portuguese exceptionalism, one with deep roots in the country's colonial past.

Portugal was the first world empire in the world, with outposts in Africa, Asia and South America. From its beginnings in the fifteenth century until the transfer of Macao to China in 1999, it was also the most durable.

Despite the many horrors of that history, including Portugal's main role in the transatlantic slave trade, a sense of nostalgia for that era is profound in the here and now. The media are no exception and appeals to a pink vision of Portuguese colonialism are a common feature of recent denials of racism in present-day Portugal.

"We travel through Africa and Asia with native populations, we had children with them and in many cases we assimilated them," says the writer of the Sun article mentioned above.

"Having this discourse about the past is transferred to the present," says Joana Gorjao Henriques, author of Racism in Portugal. "As a result, the media are unable to notice the inequalities that exist in Portuguese society."

However, for Mamadou Ba, director of the NGO, SOS Racism, these attempts to defend the colonial registry are also a response to the fact that criticism of racism, both historical and contemporary, is more visible than in the past.

"There is a certain right-wing elite that is trying to glorify the colonial past. They are very aware that people of color have more and more voice in the media, so this is part of their strategy to undermine the emergence of,quot; politics racist,quot;.

Taxpayers:

Jose Manuel Fernandes – editor, Observer

Mamadou Ba – director, SOS Racism

Joana Gorjao Henriques – columnist, public and author, Racism in Portugal

Joacine Katar Moreira – member of parliament, Livre

Source: Al Jazeera News