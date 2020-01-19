R. Kelly receives a great gesture for his birthday: the video angers some people

Although the disgraced R,amp;B star R. Kelly remains behind bars, at the moment, this does not mean that the drama does not follow the 53-year-old musician.

In addition to fighting charges such as attracting a minor, obstruction of justice, aggravated sexual assault, bribing a government official and many more, the artist "I think I can fly,quot; remains in the headlines due to several other events around its victims, sponsors and girlfriends.

Recently, two of Kelly's girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage appeared in the headlines, as they appeared in a video that showed the two young women screaming and fighting each other.

In the video, the two former friends and lovers of the music mogul threatened to fight each other in court, and the discussion intensified so much that they were supposedly involved in a physical altercation.

Until recently, Clary and Savage defended her boyfriend and lived together in her luxurious apartment.

In addition, the second season of the documentary series, Survive R. Kelly It was released at the beginning of the year, showing the confessions of several people who claimed to have suffered at the hands of the famous singer of "Ignition,quot;.

Meanwhile, it seems that Kelly's 53rd birthday, which was January 8, did not go unnoticed, because the day a small plane flew over Chicago for a time with a sign that wished the jailed singer a happy birthday.

So far, it is still a secret who is the person behind the big gesture, but it was clear that the R,amp;B artist still has fans.

One person had this reaction to the events: “A thousand times THIS! People are more important than a song. There is no reason why anyone else should be sacrificed. "

Another commentator wrote: "And he's not such a good singer, it doesn't matter. Our girls and black women matter!

This follower stated: "Exactly well said … when I hear people arguing for R,quot;. Kelly, I have to stop mentioning, what's good about the music of a known sexual abuser? But the enemy keeps fools in evil, ignorant happiness, and is horrible and. 😷 "

A sponsor declared: "Well, after almost two decades of,quot; toot toot "and,quot; beep beep ", it is good to see that his messages have finally reached the heavens. The city has its own 🙌🏻".

Ad

Kelly will go to trial later this year.



Post views:

0 0