Quarterfinals of the Champions Cup: Saracens travel to Leinster | Rugby Union News

Exeter will face Northampton in the last eight





Maro Itoje and Brad Barritt celebrate

The Saracens will travel to Leinster for the quarterfinals of the Champions Cup in a repeat of the 2019 final.

Leinster accumulated 28 points in Group 1 to ensure the best classification and will face the Saracens in Dublin after defending champions defeated Racing 92 27-24 on Sunday afternoon to claim one of the three runner-up places.

Quarterfinals of the Champions Cup Leinster vs Saracens Clermont vs Racing 92 Toulouse vs Ulster Exeter vs Northampton

The loss of Racing means that they are on their way to their quarterfinal clash in a Top 14 affair, while traveling to Stade Marcel-Michelin to face Clermont Auvergne.

In a dramatic conclusion of the final round, Toulouse saw Northampton and the French giants will receive Ulster at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

The Chiefs' reward for finishing in second place sees them as hosts of Northampton Saints, which also won one of the second places.

The quarterfinal matches will take place from April 3/4/5.