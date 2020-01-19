Putin and the art of giving up gracefully while seizing power

%MINIFYHTML73f0e463e12238f00805fa38321316f611% %MINIFYHTML73f0e463e12238f00805fa38321316f612%

In the Russian system, alliances of business oligarchs, generals, governors, intelligence officers and heads of oil companies compete for power and money. Mainly out of public view, they spread kompromat, or understand information about each other, and make arrangements for rivals to be arrested or taken into exile.

Putin, instead of the courts, arbitrates these disputes, avoiding escalation. If he really retired, giving up this role, "there would be a civil war," said Konstantin Gaaze, a sociologist at the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences, who specializes in Russian patronage networks.

The fights have already come to light. In 2017, for example, a former minister of economy and a member of a liberal wing of Russian politics, Aleksei V. Ulyukayev, was involved in a fight with the powerful director of the state oil company, Igor I. Sechin.

Finally, he was convicted of accepting a $ 2 million bribe from the oil company that came in a Christmas gift bag that also contained homemade sausages. Mr. Ulyukayev, who is serving an eight-year sentence in a penal colony, says the charge was invented.

The changes announced by Putin seem designed to maintain his position as arbitrator of these disputes. They would drain the power of the presidency and divide it between Parliament and a newly empowered body called the State Council, weakening the presidency before any potential successor takes office.

Another change could safeguard Mr. Putin against foreign legal actions, such as lawsuits related to the demolition of a civilian aircraft in Ukraine by a Russian missile in 2014, if he withdraws from the presidency. Putin suggested a measure to prohibit compliance with the treaty obligations if they violate the Russian Constitution.