Pursuing a fight with Tyson Fury became a destructive quest for David Price | Boxing News







Tyson Fury was the target of British heavyweight rival David Price

Pursuing a fight with Tyson Fury became a destructive quest for David Price, who reveals to Sky sports why he was denied a British heavyweight battle.

Fury is quickly approaching a great rematch with Deontay Wilder, but eight years ago, his bitter and moody domestic rivalry with Price was in full swing.

"It was like the biggest thing in British boxing at that time and in the end it disappeared," recalled the Liverpudlian.

Price, with its great height, telescopic reach and striking power, had the attributes to succeed in the hostile heavyweight arena, along with a Commonwealth Olympic bronze and gold medal to underline its pedigree.

Fury's professional career began with less fanfare. He had suffered an amateur defeat against Price, despite having knocked down perfectly, and he finally lost the Olympic qualification.

A controversial points win over John McDermott did little to improve the first assessments of Fury, whose fight at the English title level did not correspond to a name that called big and bold headlines.

Price seemed to be hitting Fury in the small print while capturing the focus of the cameras with explosive initial victories, although both would soon be involved in an ugly dispute.

The decision to accept a fight for the British and Commonwealth title with Derek Chisora ​​seemed rushed by Fury, but far exceeded the undefeated prospect of capturing both belts.

Price had demolished McDermott to become a mandatory title challenger, establishing a tempting showdown, but Fury gave up his crowns to follow a different path.

Fury defeated Derek Chisora ​​to win the British and Commonwealth belts

David Price stopped John McDermott to organize a Fury fight

"By unoccupying the belts against me, he stepped back (former coach) Peter Fury and said that we work on what we have been doing. It turned out to be a great decision," Price admitted.

"He went to the portfolio offers, and they withdrew from the portfolio offers at 11 o'clock. It's like we expected it, but we used it as a small public relations thing to say he dodged me and this and that."

Backed by different promoters, Price and Fury made great strides in a sprint to become the main heavyweight of homegrown, but one would wobble as they rose further in the ranking.

Fury overcame the domestic scene to defeat Kevin Johnson, a former Vitali Klitschko world title opponent. Price then tried to continue with a victory over Tony Thompson, who was still punishing for a recent defeat against Vitali's brother, Wladimir.

"Tony Thompson's fight was the wrong fight for me at the time, but we were in a crazy race," Price said.

A big, slippery left-handed man, but now he's in the history books. David Price reflects on Tony Thompson's fights

"It was as if we were in a race with Mick Hennessy and Tyson Fury against Frank Maloney and David Price. It was like trying to face each other every time."

"Tyson Fury hadn't fought for a long time with Kevin Johnson, who was like a cunning old-school American guy who gave him rounds. Suddenly, we got Tony Thompson. The reality was that Tony Thompson's last fight was a Challenge title against Wladimir Klitschko.

"A big, slippery left-hander, but now it's in the history books."

Price, eager to improve his destructive record, went in search of a quick victory, but Thompson resisted the initial attack to stun and stop the Merseysider with a right hand in the second round.

A rush was organized in a hurry in an attempt to restore Price's reputation, but after tearing down Thompson, his resistance escaped and he was arrested again.

Price's time as a pacemaker for Fury was over. Any idea of ​​a fight was over.

Deontay Wilder defends his WBC belt against Fury on February 22

0:31 The British heavyweight has predicted an early victory The British heavyweight has predicted an early victory

In just a few weeks, Fury and Wilder will capture the attention of the world of boxing, with other heavyweights and fans waiting for the result of a rematch between the enigmatic British and the destructive WBC champion.

Price will simply be an interested spectator and has set aside any regret or resentment about Fury.

"That is the question. When you accept that you are not at the level of fighters against those who once told you that you were going to compete, you can step back and look at them as fans."

"Then you can admire them, instead of seeing them as a rival. You can appreciate them for what they are, and that's what I can do now with Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua."

"The most important names. I can look at them now and not think of them as a potential rival. I can say & # 39; wow, how good they are & # 39; is not a bad thing."