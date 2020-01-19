Protests in Hong Kong: several arrested while protesters defy the ban | China news

%MINIFYHTML9dc35d20984a41ee55e0ab2a1da1fdff11% %MINIFYHTML9dc35d20984a41ee55e0ab2a1da1fdff12%

Violence has broken out once again in Hong Kong after thousands of anti-government protesters attempted to march through the city, defying a ban.

The protesters had gathered in the city center for the demonstration that was approved by the authorities, as long as the participants stayed in one place. But the protest moved, defying the ban on leaving and a previous police warning that they would stop anyone trying to leave.

Riot police fired tear gas at protesters and arrested several people.

Sarah Clarke of Al Jazeera joins us live from Hong Kong.