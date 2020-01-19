Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Janhvi Kapoor, Tabu, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Katrina Kaif at Umang 2020

Year after year, Umang is celebrated to recognize the ceaseless work of the Mumbai police. The event took place in Mumbai today and several stars came to show their support for what the event represents.

We capture Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Tabu, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tara Sutaria, Boney Kapoor and many other stars in the show. Outside the lot, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Janhvi Kapoor looked phenomenal in saris. While Madhuri flaunted a bright gold sari, Janhvi looked like a diva in an elegant red sari.

