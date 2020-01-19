Prince Harry will continue in the role with the Rugby Football League | Rugby League News

"We are delighted … has demonstrated a genuine commitment to work with us," says RFL in a statement





The RFL says it looks forward to continuing its relationship with Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex will continue to sponsor the Rugby Football League, the governing body announced.

The news comes after it was revealed that Prince Harry, who organized the 2021 World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace last Thursday, and his wife Meghan had decided to withdraw from the monarchy.

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on Saturday after the royal family's talks ended, the Sussexs confirmed that they will no longer fulfill their royal duties since spring, will no longer use RHS titles and reimburse the millions of taxpayers spent in his home in Berkshire.

Harry was the host of the 2021 World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace last Thursday

However, it was confirmed on Sunday that Harry will continue to play the role of RFL sponsor he inherited from HM The Queen in December 2016.

Ralph Rimmer, the RFL executive director, said: "We received a message from the Palace on Saturday explaining that the Duke will continue to work with his sponsorships, as confirmed by the statements of HM the Queen and Buckingham Palace.

"We are delighted and hope to continue the relationship between the Duke and the Rugby League."

"He has demonstrated a genuine commitment to work with us, initially got involved in our community and youth programs and shared his support for the England Rugby League, before the recent high-profile roles presented by the Challenge Cup at Wembley last August and, by Of course, he organized the raffle for RLWC2021 at Buckingham Palace last week and demonstrates his personal commitment to the Physical Fitness Charter of our sport.

"Speaking on behalf of RLWC2021, they were equally excited about their participation, and are equally delighted that the Duke continues to be the Patron of the sport as we move forward to organize the World Cups for the Men's, Women's and Wheelchair Rugby League in England next year. "