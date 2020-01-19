Prince Harry talks about his real departure and that of Meghan Markle

2. Harry says that he and Meghan share the same values: "I grew up feeling the support of many of you, and I saw how you received Meghan with open arms while watching me find the love and happiness that I had expected all my life. Finally, the second son of (the deceased Princess) Diana I got hooked, hooray! "he said at dinner." I also know that you have come to know me enough during all these years to trust that the women I chose as my wife maintain the same values ​​as me. And it does, and she is the same woman I fall in love with. "

3. Harry feels "great sadness,quot; for the real exit: "We both do our best to fly the flag and proudly fulfill our roles in this country," he said. "Once Meghan and I got married, we were excited, we were hopeful and we were here to serve. For these reasons, I am very sad that I have come to this."

4. Harry says he made the decision: Many tabloids have called the royal exit "Megxit,quot;, which implies that the duchess had planned the movement. In his speech at dinner, Harry discredited this.

"The decision I made for my wife and I to back off is not something I made lightly," said Harry. "It was so many months of conversations after so many years of challenges. And I know that I have not always done well, but in regards to this, there really was no other option."

"What I want to make clear is that we are not moving away, and we are certainly not moving away from you," he continued. "Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funds. Unfortunately, that was not possible. I have accepted this, knowing that it does not change who I am or how committed I am. Am. But I hope may that help you understand what I had to get, that would take my family away from everything I've known, to take a step forward in what I hope can be a more peaceful life. "

The palace had said on Saturday that, under the new agreement, Harry and Meghan "will no longer receive public funds for royal duties,quot; and "have shared their desire to pay Sovereign Grant's expenses for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain his family from the United Kingdom. " home. "The two renovated the building with more than $ 3 million of taxpayers' money last year.