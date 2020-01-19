Prince Harry talks about his real departure and that of Meghan Markle

Prince Harry says he is sad for his and Meghan markleThe next real exit and adds that he was the one who made the decision that the two retreated from their real duties.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had expressed more than a week ago their intention to step back as "high-ranking members,quot; of the monarchy and "work to be financially independent and continue to fully support,quot; their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. On Saturday, after talks with Harry and other royal family members and assistants, Buckingham Palace announced an agreement on the future of Meghan and Harry.
The duchess and her son Archie harrison They currently remain in Canada, where they spent the last months with the duke. Harry has been to England to talk with the Queen and other commitments. He spoke about the royal exit agreement reached with the Queen for the first time on Sunday, at a private dinner in London for his charity Sentebale. Here are some highlights:
1. "The United Kingdom is my home,quot;: In their initial announcement, Harry and Meghan said they wanted to "balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty with The Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. "
"I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share, not as a Prince or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have seen grow in the last 35 years, but with a clearer perspective," Harry said at Sentebale's dinner. "The United Kingdom is my home and a place I love. That will never change."
2. Harry says that he and Meghan share the same values: "I grew up feeling the support of many of you, and I saw how you received Meghan with open arms while watching me find the love and happiness that I had expected all my life. Finally, the second son of (the deceased Princess) Diana I got hooked, hooray! "he said at dinner." I also know that you have come to know me enough during all these years to trust that the women I chose as my wife maintain the same values as me. And it does, and she is the same woman I fall in love with. "
3. Harry feels "great sadness,quot; for the real exit: "We both do our best to fly the flag and proudly fulfill our roles in this country," he said. "Once Meghan and I got married, we were excited, we were hopeful and we were here to serve. For these reasons, I am very sad that I have come to this."
4. Harry says he made the decision: Many tabloids have called the royal exit "Megxit,quot;, which implies that the duchess had planned the movement. In his speech at dinner, Harry discredited this.
"The decision I made for my wife and I to back off is not something I made lightly," said Harry. "It was so many months of conversations after so many years of challenges. And I know that I have not always done well, but in regards to this, there really was no other option."
"What I want to make clear is that we are not moving away, and we are certainly not moving away from you," he continued. "Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funds. Unfortunately, that was not possible. I have accepted this, knowing that it does not change who I am or how committed I am. Am. But I hope may that help you understand what I had to get, that would take my family away from everything I've known, to take a step forward in what I hope can be a more peaceful life. "
The palace had said on Saturday that, under the new agreement, Harry and Meghan "will no longer receive public funds for royal duties,quot; and "have shared their desire to pay Sovereign Grant's expenses for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain his family from the United Kingdom. " home. "The two renovated the building with more than $ 3 million of taxpayers' money last year.
5. Harry vs. the media: In the months leading up to the announcement of the couple's actual departure, Harry criticized the UK tabloids for their mostly negative Meghan coverage, and the two have even sued some of them. Meghan was excited in an ITV documentary about the pressures she felt in the middle of that press and Harry talked about the death of her mother, who died in a car accident in 1997 while trying to escape the paparazzi. He said: "I will not be intimidated to play a game that killed my mother."
"I was born in this life, and it is a great honor to serve my country and the Queen," Harry said at dinner. "When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took me under your protection. You have been taking care of me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and I hope that one day our collective support can be more powerful because this is much bigger that only us. "
6. Harry says the royal family supports Meghan: "I will always have the greatest respect for my grandmother, my commander in chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they have shown Meghan and me in recent months." He said at dinner.
In recent years, there have been rumors of unconfirmed tabloids that there was tension between Meghan and Harry's family members, and that their royalty union had contributed to a rift between him and his brother. Prince William.
7. A "service life,quot;: The palace had said on Saturday that Harry and Meghan "understand that they are obliged to withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments."
"It has been a privilege to serve you and we will continue to lead a life of service," Harry said at dinner.
"I will continue to be the same man who appreciates his country and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me," he continued. "Together, they have given me an education about life. And this paper has taught me more about what is right and fair than I could have imagined."
8. A "leap of faith,quot;: "We're taking a leap of faith," said Harry. "Thank you for giving me the courage to take the next step."
9. Archie got to see snow! On a brighter note, Harry revealed at dinner that his son and Meghan's "saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was great!"