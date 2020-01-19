Prince Harry on his decision and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the royal family: "We had no choice,quot;

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to leave the royal family and now, the youngest of the two prices is also opening up on the reason! As you know, the couple has chosen to give up their higher degrees in favor of living a normal life in Canada and making a living.

Earlier today, while attending the Ivy Chelsea Club in London, the Duke of Sussex spoke about the situation of the show and told the crowd that & # 39; I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share, not as a prince , or a duke, but like Harry, the same person that many of you have seen grow in the last 35 years, but with a clearer perspective. I grew up feeling the support of many of you, and I saw how you received Meghan with open arms while watching me find the love and happiness I had expected all my life. "

Harry also assured everyone that he still feels that the United Kingdom is his home and that that will never change.

He then discussed all the challenges he and Meghan had faced since they were married in 2018.

The royalty mentioned that he believes that people trust that he has chosen someone who has the same values ​​as him and that Meghan is still the same woman he married and fell in love with.

‘Once Meghan and I got married, we were excited, we were hopeful and we were here to serve. For those reasons, I am very sad that I have come to this, "said one's father.

While everyone was surprised to hear his decision to get away from his real life, as a result, it is something that has been in conversations for months because of all the challenges they have faced since they were married.

"And I know that I have not always done well, but in regards to this, there really was no other option," he assured everyone.

