Prince Harry of Great Britain expresses & # 39; great sadness & # 39; in the royal division | UK news

Prince Harry of Great Britain spoke on Sunday of his "great sadness,quot; that he and his wife Meghan had to give up their royal titles as part of a separation agreement with Queen Elizabeth and the senior members of the royal family .

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that Harry and Meghan would no longer be active members of the British monarchy, they would no longer use their "Royal Highness,quot; titles and now they would pay their own way in life, freeing them to forge new careers.

A new agreement was reached to end a crisis that the couple caused by announcing earlier this month that they wanted to reduce official commitments and spend more time in North America, while remaining in active royalty.

In a speech to the Sentebale charity on Sunday, Harry clearly upset said the end result was not what he and his American wife, a former actress, had wanted.

"I am very sad that he has come to this," he said in his first comments on the agreement.

"Our hope was to continue serving the queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations without public funds. Unfortunately, that was not possible."

Harry is the sixth in line to the throne.

Under the agreement, Harry will remain a prince and the couple will retain their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they begin a new division of life between Britain and North America. They will not participate in any future ceremonial events or royal tours.

Harry said the decision to step back had followed months of conversations and had not been a decision he had made lightly. They didn't move away, he explained.

"In regards to this, there really was no other option."

He told the audience of the charity he founded to help children with HIV in Africa that he wanted them to hear the truth from him "not as a Prince or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have seen grow in the last 35 years but with a clearer perspective. "

The couple's independence plans, announced after a long break in Canada during the Christmas period, surprised the rest of the royal family and left the queen and other senior members injured and disappointed, according to real sources.

However, in a television interview broadcast in October, both made it clear how they were struggling with the immense attention of the media. The couple also filed legal actions against a newspaper for printing a letter that Meghan wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.

Harry said he felt his wife had faced the "harassment,quot; of some tabloids similar to those faced by her mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997.

The agreement between Harry and Meghan and the Queen dominated Sunday newspapers in the United Kingdom. Harry said earlier that he felt his wife had faced & # 39; harassment & # 39; from the tabloid press (Frank Augstein / AP Photo)

Harry said he felt "maximum respect,quot; for Queen Elizabeth II.

"It has been a privilege to serve you and we will continue to lead a life of service."

"I will always have the greatest respect for my grandmother, my commander in chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they have shown Meghan and me in recent months."

Buckingham Palace has said that the couple will no longer receive public money and will pay the cost of renovating their cabin in Windsor, which according to official figures amounted to 2.4 million pounds ($ 3.1 million).

But certain details, such as their future security arrangements or if the couple can continue to use the title "Sussex Royal,quot; for their website and their brand, have not been finalized or publicly disclosed.

Meghan is currently in Canada with her son Archie and Harry is expected to join her soon.