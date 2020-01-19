Prince Harry hints that he reluctantly loses the royal title

WENN / Avalon

In his first speech about his departure and that of Meghan Markle as members of the royal family, Harry says that they really wanted to continue serving the Queen, but without public funding.

Prince Harry has broken his silence on his and Meghan markleThe real exit. In his speech at a dinner for supporters of the Sentebale charity in London on Sunday, January 19, Prince Charles' son and the late Lady Diana referred to his decision to resign as senior members of the British royal family.

"Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what he may have heard, or perhaps read, in recent weeks," he began as he climbed the podium at the charity event. "So, I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share, not as a prince or a duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have seen grow in the last 35 years, but now with a more perspective clear ".

Thanking the public for their continued support, he said: "The United Kingdom is my home and a place I love. That will never change. I grew up feeling supported by many of you, and I saw how they welcomed Meghan with open arms, as you saw. the love and happiness I had expected all my life. Finally, Diana's second son got hooked, hooray! "

Affirming that "the decision I have made for my wife and I to step back is not something I took lightly," the prince added, "It was so many months of conversations after so many years of challenges. And I know I have not done it." . I always did well, but in regards to this, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is that we are not moving away, and we are certainly not moving away from you. "

Harry continued to suggest that he and Meghan did not really intend to get away from real life together, but only wanted to eliminate the part of public funding. "Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the community and my military associations, but without public funds. Unfortunately, that was not possible," he explained.

He continued: "I have accepted this knowing that it does not change who I am or how committed I am, but I hope it helps you to understand what has come, that would take my family away from everything I have known to take a step forward in what I hope may be a more peaceful life. "

The 35-year-old man continued to thank the public for taking me "under your protection" when he lost his mother 23 years ago. "What I want to make clear is that we are not moving away, and we are certainly not moving away from you …", he emphasized. "They have been taking care of me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and I hope that someday our collective support can be more powerful because this is much bigger than just us."

Harry's speech came after Queen Elizabeth II announced that Harry and Meghan will stop using their "royal highness" titles, and will be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as part of the official agreement which will enter into force in the "spring of 2020". They also plan to return the $ 3.12 million of taxpayer funds used to recently renew their ownership of Frogmore Cottage, which they will continue to use as their base in the United Kingdom.