Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released Jon Favreau's voiceover work

Will be Meghan markle Y Prince Harry pursue entertainment careers after your actual departure?

The Disney CEO was not the only person involved in an "elevator speech,quot; meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the past year Lion King London premiere. In a new revived video, the couple is seen talking with the director Jon Favreau in the event, as Beyoncé Y Jay Z search in.

"Next time, anyone needs an additional voiceover job, we can make ourselves available," Harry tells Favreau.

Meghan, an ex Suits actress, then interrupts and jokes: "That's really why we are here, to launch."

"Something like that," says Harry. "Just not Scar. That's a no to Scar."

The clip follows recently unearthed images of the Duke of Sussex that appear to show his wife's acting talents to the Disney CEO Bob Iger at the premiere that video went viral shortly after London times He reported that Meghan had signed an agreement in which he would record a voiceover for his company in exchange for his donation to the Elephants Without Borders charity. Disney, the couple and the royal family have not commented.