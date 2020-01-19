Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released Jon Favreau's voiceover work

NIKLAS HALLE & # 39; N / AFP via Getty Images
Will be Meghan markle Y Prince Harry pursue entertainment careers after your actual departure?
The Disney CEO was not the only person involved in an "elevator speech,quot; meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the past year Lion King London premiere. In a new revived video, the couple is seen talking with the director Jon Favreau in the event, as Beyoncé Y Jay Z search in.
"Next time, anyone needs an additional voiceover job, we can make ourselves available," Harry tells Favreau.
Meghan, an ex Suits actress, then interrupts and jokes: "That's really why we are here, to launch."
"Something like that," says Harry. "Just not Scar. That's a no to Scar."
The clip follows recently unearthed images of the Duke of Sussex that appear to show his wife's acting talents to the Disney CEO Bob Iger at the premiere that video went viral shortly after London times He reported that Meghan had signed an agreement in which he would record a voiceover for his company in exchange for his donation to the Elephants Without Borders charity. Disney, the couple and the royal family have not commented.
Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that an agreement had been stuck following Meghan and Harry's unilateral announcement that they were resigning as "royalty members,quot; and seeking to work to be economically independent and raise their son. Archie harrison both in the United Kingdom and in North America.
Queen Elizabeth II has agreed that the couple will no longer use RHS titles since they are no longer active members of the royal family, will no longer receive public funds and will also pay some of them.
Meanwhile, Netflix has also expressed interest in working with Harry and Meghan. After the news of the approval of the palace of the royal exit of the couple, the Press Association reported that Ted SarandosThe Netflix content director asked if he was interested in talking with the Sussex about working together.
"Who wouldn't be interested? Yes, of course," he said.
Many months before the actual departure was announced, it was revealed that Harry had worked with Oprah Winfrey in a documentary about mental health that will debut on Apple TV + later this year.
Winfrey has denied rumors of being behind the couple's decision to withdraw from their royal duties.