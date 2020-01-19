Previews of Premier League matches: team news, key statistics, predictions | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML6e731712c45feab8b508368d9de9c1a911% %MINIFYHTML6e731712c45feab8b508368d9de9c1a912%







Team news, key statistics and predictions for this weekend's Premier League action.

Watford vs Tottenham – Saturday, 12.30pm, start

It is unlikely that Kiko Femenia appears for Watford in his Premier League clash against Tottenham on Vicarage Road.

Femenia, who is recovering from a hamstring problem, trained this week, but manager Nigel Pearson believes the Spurs' visit will come too early for the end.

1:22 Watford head coach Nigel Pearson says Andre Gray is still part of his plans despite being linked to a departure from the club. Watford head coach Nigel Pearson says Andre Gray is still part of his plans despite being linked to a departure from the club.

Will Hughes has also returned to training, but will not be in restraint, while Sebastian Prodl (shin), Daryl Janmaat (knee), Danny Welbeck (hamstrings) and Tom Cleverley (foot) remain marginalized. Ignacio Pussetto will make his debut. Christian Kabasele returns from suspension.

New Tottenham The participation of Gedson Fernandes will be involved. The Benfica midfielder has joined an 18-month loan this week and could be on the bench while Christian Eriksen will begin.

Harry Kane (hamstrings), Moussa Sissoko (knee), Ben Davies (ankle) and Tanguy Ndombele (hip) are injured.

1:19 Tottenham chief José Mourinho confirmed that the new signing Gedson Fernandes will be "involved,quot; when they face Watford on Saturday. Tottenham chief José Mourinho confirmed that the new signing Gedson Fernandes will be "involved,quot; when they face Watford on Saturday.

Match Statistics: Watford has won just one of its 13 Premier League games against Tottenham (D4 L8), a 2-1 victory at Vicarage Road last season.

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas: 2-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal vs Sheffield United – Saturday, 3pm start

Arsenal Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is suspended for Saturday's Premier League clash with Sheffield United. The Gabon striker begins a three-game ban after his expulsion at Crystal Palace last week, with people like Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli pushing to replace the top scorer in Arsenal.

Gunners' head coach Mikel Arteta will stretch defensively with Calum Chambers (knee), Kieran Tierney (shoulder) and Sead Kolasinac (thigh) and Héctor Bellerin facing a late assessment for a hamstring injury.

0:33 Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal players to & # 39; step forward & # 39; in the absence of suspended captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal players to & # 39; step forward & # 39; in the absence of suspended captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Sheffield United Chief Chris Wilder has a complete team to choose from for the game at Emirates Stadium.

Any change will be kept to a minimum, with the likes of Mo Besic and Lys Mousset possibly arguing. However, there is a great possibility that Wilder can name an alignment without changes.

It is likely that there is a change in the bench now that Michael Verrips' concussion protocol has been fulfilled and the Dutch goalkeeper could replace Jake Eastwood in support of Dean Henderson.

1:55 Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says he has talked to Oli McBurnie about his future behavior, but he is happy to see his former Swansea club play. Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says he has talked to Oli McBurnie about his future behavior, but he is happy to see his former Swansea club play.

Match Statistics: In the top category, Sheffield United have not won in their last nine away games against Arsenal (D1 L8) since the 1-0 victory in August 1971 with a goal by Stewart Scullion.

Charlie Nicholas Prediction: 3-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Brighton vs Aston Villa – Saturday, 3pm start

Brighton Make midfielder Aaron Mooy fit and happy to return in Saturday's home clash with Aston Villa.

The Australian international missed the defeat at Everton last time because of a knee problem, but is in line to appear at the AMEX stadium, although Dan Burn (clavicle fracture) and José Izquierdo (knee) are absent in the long term .

The head of the Seagulls, Graham Potter, is confident that Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Shane Duffy and Adam Webster will recover from minor blows, while Solly March could be involved after playing 45 minutes for those under 23 while continuing to increase her return afterwards. of a groin surgery.

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Everton's victory against Brighton in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Everton's victory against Brighton in the Premier League.

They are likely to deliver Pepe Reina Aston Villa they debut for their game on Amex.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper joined on loan from AC Milan until the end of the season after Tom Heaton's long-term knee injury.

Wesley is out with his own knee problem that ends the season, while John McGinn (ankle fracture), Keinan Davis (hamstrings) and Jonathan Kodjia (disease) are marginalized.

2:59 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Manchester City's victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Manchester City's victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Match Statistics: Brighton has not won in seven league games against Aston Villa (D3 L4) since the 1-0 victory in the top category in December 1980.

Charlie Nicholas Prediction: 2-1 (2/15 with Sky Bet)

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace – Saturday, 3pm start

Manchester city Have near a squad in top form for the visit of Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Aymeric Laporte defender and end Leroy Sane are the only major absentees, but both are close to returning after long-term knee injuries. Laporte returned to full training earlier this month and Sane is also close to joining the team.

crystal Palace Midfielder Max Meyer will miss the trip to Etihad Stadium due to an ankle injury suffered by the tackle that saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal ejected in a 1-1 draw last weekend.

The German joins Captain Luka Milivojevic (suspension), Mamadou Sakho, Patrick Van Aanholt (both hamstrings), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip), Andros Townsend (groin) and Christian Benteke (muscle) on the sidelines.

Chief Roy Hodgson had central Scott Dann back in the bank on Saturday after a recent calf injury and right back Joel Ward returned to training this week after recovering from a knee injury.

1:03 Crystal Palace manager Rory Hodgson was clearly irritated when asked if he would have supported Christian Benteke to lend this month to Bordeaux. Crystal Palace manager Rory Hodgson was clearly irritated when asked if he would have supported Christian Benteke to lend this month to Bordeaux.

Match Statistics: Manchester City have won seven of their last nine Premier League games against Crystal Palace (W7 D1 L1), winning each of their last two.

Charlie Nicholas Prediction: 4-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Norwich vs Bournemouth – Saturday, 3pm kick-off

Teemu Pukki is ready to return for Daniel Farke & # 39; s Norwich as Bournemouth hosts in a downhill battle on Carrow Road on Saturday. Finland's international is the club's top scorer this season with nine Premier League goals, but he hasn't played since New Year's Day due to a hamstring problem.

Defender Ben Godfrey is also expected to return to the Canary Islands, as he has not played since December 14, while striker Josip Drmic is also in top form.

2:56 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester United's victory against Norwich in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester United's victory against Norwich in the Premier League.

Bournemouth will evaluate goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale before the trip to Carrow Road. Ramsdale has returned to light training after missing last weekend's loss to Watford due to a minor hamstring injury, with Mark Travers available to replace him once again.

Defender Lloyd Kelly is unlikely to appear as he continues to work to return from a thigh problem, while Joshua King, Jack Stacey (both hamstrings), David Brooks (ankle), Chris Mepham, Charlie Daniels (both knees), Arnaut Danjuma ( foot) and Junior Stanislas (calf) remain outside.

0:37 Eddie Howe admits that it is difficult for Bournemouth to recruit the right kind of players given his current position in the league and his limited resources. Eddie Howe admits that it is difficult for Bournemouth to recruit the right kind of players given his current position in the league and his limited resources.

Charlie Nicholas Prediction: 3-3 (50/1 with Sky Bet)

2:06 A look at some of the key statistics surrounding the Premier League action this weekend when Liverpool hosts Manchester United and Crystal Palace against Manchester City. A look at some of the key statistics surrounding the Premier League action this weekend when Liverpool hosts Manchester United and Crystal Palace against Manchester City.

Southampton vs Wolves – Saturday, 3pm kick-off

Wolves are ready to be without forward Ruben Vinagre, who suffered a hamstring injury in the mid-week loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota and Willy Boly are approaching a return to action after calf and ankle injuries, respectively, but this will be a game too soon for the couple.

3:00 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Wolves's draw against Newcastle in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Wolves's draw against Newcastle in the Premier League.

There are no new concerns for injuries Southampton Chief Ralph Hasenhuttl. Yan Valery, who has been suffering from a virus, is his only absent, but the side is expected to return to training at the end of January.

Match Statistics: Southampton has won three of its five Premier League meetings with Wolves (D1 L1), winning both home games in 2003-04 and 2018-19.

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's victory over Leicester City in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's victory over Leicester City in the Premier League.

Charlie Nicholas Prediction: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham vs Everton – Saturday, 3pm start

West ham Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski could be out of play for several weeks after a recurrence of a hip injury. The new signing Darren Randolph will replace Fabianski, who was absent for three months.

Meanwhile, Felipe Anderson, Michail Antonio and Arthur Masuaku are doubts of injuries due to the clash with Everton.

0:57 David Moyes and Carlo Ancelotti face when West Ham plays against Everton this weekend, rekindling a rivalry born in San Siro. David Moyes and Carlo Ancelotti face when West Ham plays against Everton this weekend, rekindling a rivalry born in San Siro.

Everton Defender Yerry Mina is a doubt for Saturday's trip to the London Stadium. The Colombian international, who was eliminated by the close victory last weekend over Brighton, has not trained all week after suffering a blow.

Alex Iwobi (hamstrings) will be lost, although Carlo Ancelotti is hoping he will return to training next week.

Ivory Coast midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin continues his rehabilitation after surgery for a thigh injury, but Ancelotti has revealed that he is "improving rapidly."

Match Statistics: West Ham has won just three of its last 23 Premier League games against Everton (D6 L14), keeping only one clean sheet in that race, a 0-0 draw in April 2017.

Charlie Nicholas Prediction: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle vs Chelsea – Saturday night football, starting at 5.30 p.m., live at Sky Sports Premier League starting at 5 p.m.

Newcastle vs Chelsea Live

Newcastle Chief Steve Bruce expects forward Allan Saint-Maximin to return from a hamstring injury for the trip to the Stamford Bridge.

Defender Fabian Schar is back in training and is approaching a comeback, along with Jonjo Shelvey, but Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle will be sidelined after suffering their own hamstring problems in Wolves.

Bruce revealed that "the scans had not given good news," he said: "& # 39; Dummy & # 39; s & # 39; looks particularly unpleasant and Dwight, we believe, is a normal swamp standard, between four weeks and six weeks. , so it’s not great news. "

1:35 Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley told Steve Bruce that he will have money to spend at the January transfer window. Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley told Steve Bruce that he will have money to spend at the January transfer window.

Chelsea The hamstring problem of midfielder N & # 39; Golo Kante continues to be evaluated before the Blues' trip to Newcastle.

Frank Lampard has no new concerns about injuries. Marcos Alonso is back in restraint after recovering from a thigh injury, but Christian Pulisic is still absent.

2:59 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Chelsea's victory against Burnley in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Chelsea's victory against Burnley in the Premier League.

Match Statistics: Newcastle have taken just four points from their last eight Premier League games against Chelsea (W1 D1 L6), losing each of their last three straight games.

Charlie Nicholas Prediction: 1-3 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Burnley vs Leicester – Super Sunday, 2pm kick-off, live in Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm

Burnley vs Leicester Live

Burnley He will be without Ashley Barnes again while the striker prepares to undergo surgery for a hernia problem that has affected him in recent weeks.

However, Jay Rodriguez has returned to training after the illness, and Chris Wood will appear despite suffering a broken nose.

0:57 Burnley's manager, Sean Dyche, confirms that attacker Ashley Barnes underwent surgery for a persistent hernia problem, but has not set a timetable for his return. Burnley's manager, Sean Dyche, confirms that attacker Ashley Barnes underwent surgery for a persistent hernia problem, but has not set a timetable for his return.

Leicester Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi remains marginalized after undergoing minor surgery to correct a knee problem.

Meanwhile, the Fox will continue to evaluate defender Wes Morgan, who missed the last two games of his team due to a groin injury.

Match Statistics: Burnley has won two of his nine Premier League games against Leicester City (D2 L5), both home wins in January 2017 and April 2018.

1:18 Leicester's manager, Brendan Rodgers, has suggested that he is still interested in adding another backup center to his squad, despite the final interest in Juventus defender Merih Demiral. Leicester's manager, Brendan Rodgers, has suggested that he is still interested in adding another backup center to his squad, despite the final interest in Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

Charlie Nicholas Prediction: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Liverpool vs Manchester United – Super Sunday, 4.30 p.m. start, live in Sky Sports Premier League starting at 4 p.m.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live

"It is likely,quot; that Fabinho and Joel Matip are on the Liverpool team to face Manchester United on Sunday after recovering from injuries, says Jurgen Klopp.

3:12 Before Matchweek 23, we remember the last time these teams met face to face in the Premier League and the key statistics surrounding those games. Before Matchweek 23, we remember the last time these teams met face to face in the Premier League and the key statistics surrounding those games.

Midfielder Fabinho has been out since an ankle injury forced him to retire in a 1-1 draw with Napoli on November 27, while Matip has not played since Liverpool met United on October 20 when He suffered a recurrence of the knee injury. first picked up in victory at Sheffield United.

However, league leaders are without James Milner, Dejan Lovren and Naby Keita again.

3:00 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Liverpool's victory over Tottenham in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Liverpool's victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will give Marcus Rashford the maximum possible chance to recover from the back injury that aggravated against Wolves in the middle of the week, but the forward is unlikely to appear.

Rashford will undergo further assessments on Friday before United makes a late call about his fitness.

1:43 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains why it has been so difficult to play against Manchester United in recent meetings. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains why it has been so difficult to play against Manchester United in recent meetings.

"I will not hold my breath," Solskjaer said. "I probably think he wouldn't be ready. We will give him the absolute amount of time to find out."

Meanwhile, Luke Shaw is a doubt after missing the Wolves game with a hamstring injury and Eric Bailly is unlikely to take a risk, while Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo and Scott McTominay are still out.

2:01 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there is much more to come from his three strikers: Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there is much more to come from his three strikers: Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.

Match Statistics: Since completing a league double over Man Utd in 2013-14, Liverpool have won only one of their 11 Premier League games against the Red Devils (D5 L5).

Charlie Nicholas Prediction: 3-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)