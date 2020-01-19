Premier League successes and failures: Liverpool finds the way while Arsenal loses its own | Soccer news

Liverpool's quality and robustness wins

The highlights of Liverpool's victory over Manchester United.

Liverpool had a quality and robustness over them, characterized by the exemplary delivery for the opening goal and the power and time of Virgil van Dijk to reach the end.

The tone was established again in the center of the field, where Jordan Henderson's work rhythm was particularly highlighted, anchoring Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

For the vast majority of the first half, it seemed to be a case of when, not yes, United would give away the ball when Liverpool pressed, and quite the opposite seemed to be true for Liverpool when the roles were reversed.

However, the second goal was difficult to achieve. VAR played a role twice in that, correctly ruling Wijnaldum offside, while the debate remained violent over whether Van Dijk had committed a foul on David de Gea before Roberto Firmino snuggled sublimely.

And, after Andreas Pereira's missed opportunity as halftime approached served as a warning that United was still alive in the game, Liverpool began the second half as if they had heard the warning. Locking United in their own half for a while, just a mistake by Salah and De Gea's superb safeguarding by Henderson de De Gea earned them a break.

From here, United grew up in the game once again and possibly should have been level when Anthony Martial found space in the box just to end wildly.

It seemed that a concern began to creep into Liverpool's play when Mason Greenwood almost reached the end of the Martial crossing between Van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

That said, in those last 15 minutes, in fact throughout the game, Alisson really didn't have a significant salvation to make.

And all the nerves that Liverpool may have been feeling, calmed down when Alisson's quick thought sent Mohamed Salah to clear things up.

Vinny O & # 39; Connor

Sterling fighting for the way

Highlights of the Manchester City draw with Crystal Palace

Three weeks ago in the 2-0 victory over Sheffield United, Raheem Sterling looked like a player who desperately needed a break. Within a second or two of his usual speed, both on the legs and on the pass, Sterling's impact was not felt.

So what he got was a break: his start against Manchester United in the victory of the Carabao Cup was between two breaks against Everton and Aston Villa, but in evidence of Saturday's draw with Palace, it has not had the effect wanted.

Sterling seemed frustrated and excluded, struggling to enter the game despite having the freedom to go through the last third. He had as many touches on the right flank as on the left.

In truth, Sterling's form has fallen since November, when most of the headlines surrounded an England fight with Joe Gomez of Liverpool, and the contractual negotiations began in earnest.

With miles from the city behind Liverpool in the title race, Guardiola's task is to get Sterling to shoot again with great playoffs to come. You have options if you want to rest again: Bernardo Silva has improved, Gabriel Jesus has shown that he can play with Sergio Agüero, and Riyad Mahrez has done enough for a regular start, but trust also comes with minutes.

Sterling, so often the star man of City, has caused an unwanted headache for Guardiola.

Gerard Brand

A sting in the tail once again for Arsenal

Highlights of the Arsenal draw with Sheffield United

Gabriel Martinelli's ninth goal in 10 starts put Arsenal on track for a much-needed victory against Sheffield United, but once again there was a sting in the queue for the Gunners.

That has been the story of the Arsenal season so far when Mikel Arteta's team has attracted more games than any other in the Premier League this season: 11.

They have also lost 13 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, as many as they had done throughout the 2018-19 campaign, and after conceding late against Chelsea and in the second half at Crystal Palace in recent weeks, Arteta & # 39; s men fell once again in the second half against the Blades.

It's something that needs to be addressed, and quickly, if the Gunners are going to start climbing the table soon. Is it about improving fitness? The Arsenal level definitely fell in the final stages against Sheffield United, but Arteta felt he could not criticize the efforts of his players.

"I am very disappointed," Arteta said after the 1-1 draw. "We gave away two points. There is a history of giving away goals. In the Premier League when you are 1-0 up, anything can happen. I think all the players were put to the test and tried hard. Maybe in the first five minutes we tried to solve the game, but then they changed the system and it was harder to control. "

Whether it is to improve fitness levels or something else, Arteta needs to find the answers to the problems of the second half of his team, starting at Chelsea midweek, to have any chance of returning to the race for the first four. .

Oliver Yew

Sheffield United's story continues …

John Fleck scores the equalizer goal of Sheffield United

Sheffield United's story continues while Chris Wilder's team struggled to win a point in Arsenal.

The draw, a result they deserved completely, meant that the Blades remained four points above the Gunners in the Premier League table, something they could only have dreamed of at the beginning of the season.

However, it is a reality now, after United picked up their 16th point away from home in the Premier League this season (W3 D7), but Wilder is not willing to drop the standards as we approach the end of the season.

"The result is better than our performance," he said after the draw at Emirates Stadium. "We played really well for the first 10 minutes and the last 10 minutes, but we didn't deserve to win. It was one of our poorest performances."

Many managers would have been delighted with a point in Arsenal, but Wilder's attitude is the reason why Sheffield United is where he is at the table. That attitude is key to the story of Sheffield United, which Wilder wants to continue.

"We had a lot of apprehension when entering the division, but we have a group that challenges each other," added the head of Blades. "I think it's a very good story with the origin of our players and the key is to turn it into a fantastic story."

And with the evidence of the season so far, only a fool would come back against them doing exactly that.

Oliver Yew

Newcastle's road works for them

The highlights of Newcastle's victory over Chelsea

No team has seen less ball than Newcastle this season, but that's the way they are happy it is. This is not a pressing team. In fact, they allow more opposition passes for defensive action than any other Premier League team.

The result is that, while their own attacks have to start from closer to their own goal than any other side, the opposition makes the ball move more against Newcastle than against any other side as well. The numbers are stacked against them.

But they make it work. The defenders know that the job is to move the ball away from the bottom and block the shots. Jamaal Lascelles had 11 punts against Chelsea. Ciaran Clark made three blocks. Ahead of them, the center of the field works and works and works.

Miguel Almiron, a player of some skill, also topped the statistics of distance traveled (running 11.52 kilometers) and high intensity sprints. It may not have been too nice to see Newcastle fans, but everyone in the field is shopping.

Frank Lampard could only pay tribute later. "You will not always create clear opportunities against Newcastle because they have so many bodies behind the ball and fair play for them because they defend with everything," he said. Sky sports.

Newcastle is a club that can aspire to more than this, of course. But on the days when they score a late winner against Chelsea, their first winner in the time of detention in the Premier League in more than four years, Steve Bruce's side deserves only praise. They are back to twelfth.

Adam Bate

Calvert-Lewin improves England's credentials

Highlights of the West Ham draw against Everton

Everton's recovery under Carlo Ancelotti continued while fighting for a 1-1 draw against West Ham with Dominic Calvert-Lewin again impressing visitors.

Calvert-Lewin is thriving under the Italian, scoring his 11th goal of the season at the London Stadium to extend his most successful campaign and Premier League count.

It is ranked as the seventh best English scorer in the top category this season, but in the absence of Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson, it was imperative for the Merseysiders that Calvert-Lewin put an end to his drought of mini goals.

After being denied three times during the 1-0 victory over Brighton last weekend, the 22-year-old made sure his wait for a ninth league goal didn't extend to a fifth game while hitting the corner of Lucas Digne, four minutes after Issa Diop's opener.

With England captain Harry Kane out at least until April with a hamstring injury and with Jamie Vardy de Leicester retired from international football, Calvert-Lewin, who has represented the U21, could still make his way into Gareth's team Southgate for Euro 2020.

"Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been really fantastic," said Ancelotti. "He scores goals, which is important for him and for the team. He has good performances and it was important."

When asked about his growing claims for a call to England, the Italian added: "It's not my job." But those calls are getting stronger.

Ben Grounds

Wolves keep doing a lot with a little

Highlights of Wolves' 3-2 victory at Southampton

"I am very aware of how we are doing things."

It did not take much ingenuity to read between the comments of Nuno Espirito Santo after the game after Wolves' dramatic victory 3-2 over Southampton.

It was the same message as last weekend when Nuno only made a substitution when Wolves pressed for a victory against Newcastle, and that was to bring a left winger to one end.

The message is: We continue to do a lot with little, at least in terms of numbers.

The workload of the regular Wolves holders has been high this season: Joao Moutinho, 33, has played 43 games for the club and the country, and seemed to show up in the first half against Southampton, as they fell 2- 0 behind.

But they found a new life opportunity after halftime, with Raúl Jiménez in particular coming alive to underline its importance to the team.

The forward had not scored in the last five games, all of which Wolves had failed to win. He also missed a presentable opportunity on the stretch in the first half and struggled to get involved.

But he was at the heart of Wolves' brilliant return, turning a cold penalty to level the scores and then getting the winner with a good finish for the first time. Not only did he get the goals, but he also connected the game well, especially with the lively Adama Traore, and proved to be a handful for Southampton's defense.

Jiménez has been directly involved in 27 goals for Wolves in all competitions this season (18 goals, nine assists), which is more than any other player for a Premier League club. With 23 goals in the Premier League, he is also the top scorer of all time for the Wolves in the division.

While the Wolves hope to strengthen this month, Jiménez is surely the player who could least afford to lose.

James Walker-Roberts

Spurs without teeth miss their talisman

Highlights of the Watford draw with Tottenham

Tottenham had 63 percent possession before halftime at Watford on Saturday, and 17 touches in the Hornets chart, but he made only a remarkable effort. Harry Kane's absence looms over his first line and, unless they can take a rabbit out of the hat in the last two weeks of the transfer window, that could be the case until at least April.

Heung-Min Son will contribute goals, but even he didn't have his shooting boots on Vicarage Road, with a couple of efforts that could only be seen and thought: "Kane would have buried him."

After the game, Jose Mourinho did not hide his desire to increase his attack options, but even he seemed to doubt his ability to recruit in January, and with his hopes for the Champions League that already quickly fade after a fourth game without consecutive victories, that can prove very expensive

Ron Walker

Watford's disappointment tells its own story

Ignacio Pussetto clears the goal line to maintain the level

A month ago, Watford would have run over the embers for a draw at home against Tottenham. A sum of nine points in the league, which goes directly to the Championship after five years at the great moment, things went fast south.

But under Nigel Pearson, anything but perfection feels like a disappointment. Of course, Troy Deeney's saved penalty plays his own role in his frustration when drawing with the Spurs, but so does his new level of expectation.

Pearson's Watford are a different animal and had the opportunity to fire José Mourinho on Vicarage Road for the second time in four seasons, with excellent performance once again.

It's hard to see beyond Pearson making another great getaway and keeping Watford on top at this stage; Tuesday's clash in downhill rivals Aston Villa will greatly contribute to determining how true that is.

Ron Walker

Pope: England no 1?

Star Man: Nick Pope

"England's number one,quot; was sung around Turf Moor full-time from Burnley's sandy 2-1 victory over Leicester. And in this kind of way, Nick Pope, who has only made two appearances in England, will certainly give Gareth Southgate something to think about given the shape of Jordan Pickford this season for Everton.

Burnley's cap made eight saves during the game, including the detention of a Jamie Vardy prison.

Sky sports The commentator, Andy Hinchcliffe, thinks Pickford's place is seriously threatened.

He said: "The scorers always get the glory, but the goalkeepers keep the game alive: he made three crucial saves, none more than Vardy's penalty save. If he is looking for a starting goalie in the Euros in the summer, he would not look no further than Pope. "

Lewis Jones

Reina: a cunning business?

Pepe Reina

Does anyone remember the last appearance of Pepe Reina in the Premier League before his debut with Aston Villa this weekend? Jamie Carragher probably does. As was his last game as a Liverpool player in the 1-0 victory over QPR in May 2013.

The former Reds goalkeeper, 37, has a great experience, but the question he had in mind before Villa's trip to Brighton was: "Is the game Queen ready?"

He had only made an appearance in Serie A this season, in AC Milan's 2-1 victory over Genoa, but he started running for his new club with an elegant performance between the sticks. His salvation in the last minutes to deny Neal Maupay was a genuine first class effort.

"It's calm personified," said Dean Smith.

"You wouldn't know he was making his debut: he is a World Cup winner and has a lot of experience. He showed calm. The players know they have a calm behind them. Their charisma is spreading to everyone. He made a blunt contribution."

Lewis Jones