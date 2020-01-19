Porsha Williams gets excited about Jennifer Williams and fans love to see one queen supporting another

Porsha Williams talked about Jennifer Williams in her social media account. Fans loved seeing the RHOA star supporting another lady and praising her beauty.

‘Another queen showing her beautiful crown 👑 @jenniferwilliams wearing @gonakedhair Hair! Thank you, looks perfect stylist @pocadavis #NaturalWeaves #LuxuryHair, "Porsha wrote in his post.

Someone said: "My God, that hair looks so soft and beautiful," and another follower posted this: "So proud of you, Porsha, you have become a business woman."

Another follower posted this: Ella Does she not age? beautiful hair, by the way, "and someone else posted:" Try to attract her to housewives with you. I love her @ porsha4real. "

Another commentator told the RHOA star this: ‘Porsha, I LOVE that your wigs to see #RHOA,quot; YOU "have worn the best wigs that look more natural in the program! Not to mention you're my favorite … along with Mrs. @ Cynthiabailey10 ".

Previously, Porsha shared an appointment pronounced by Michelle Obama and her followers were amazed. The people completely agreed with what the former first lady had to say.

They made sure to tell Porsha in the comments that he was right, and they even came up with some motivational messages.

Apart from this, Porsha is living her best life these days along with her baby, PJ.

He was also placed in a not-so-nice position recently after it was revealed that his fiance, Dennis McKinley, was seen with four women. The video was obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com.

The website claimed that "He entered with four beautiful women," according to what a source told Radar about seeing Porsha's fiance in the city in the middle of the night.

Ad

Porsha reacted to the news, and people criticized Dennis for his behavior at the same time, telling Porsha that he deserves much better.



Post views:

0 0