Pop Smoke arrested for theft of Black Rolls Royce – Faces of 10 years in prison

Last Friday, the rapper, Pop Smoke, appeared before a federal judge after being accused of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle. According to reports, the performer borrowed the $ 375,000 Rolls Royce for a music video session, but then never returned it to the owner.

Sources claim that Smoke took him to his parents' house in Brooklyn, New York. Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, took several photos of himself with the vehicle and posted them on his Instagram.

Police sources explained that the rapper borrowed the car in exchange for concert tickets, passes behind the scenes and VIP access. Once the video was finished, the tickets did not materialize and the car was not returned either.

When the owner of the vehicle began to ask where the car was, as well as the location of the rapper, he was repeatedly given until he finally reported the incident to the Los Angeles Police Department.

On December 3, police found the expensive car in front of the rapper's parents' house. Apparently, Pop Smoke shares the house with his mom and dad. As a result of its actions, Pop Smoke is preparing to face serious interstate transportation charges of a stolen vehicle.

Instead of facing jail, the rapper was released on $ 250,000 bail by installing his parents' house in Brooklyn. Judge Judge Ramon Reyes Junior allowed Pop Smoke to get out of jail in exchange for the expensive bonus.

In addition, the rapper's name also led prosecutors to assume it was a serious risk of escape. Rapper fans know that Pop Smoke is supposed to mean "leaving." If convicted of the charges, the rapper will face ten years in prison.

It arrives at an unfortunate moment for Pop Smoke, who was previously scheduled to appear at the Rolling Loud Festival in October. Rolling Stone claims that he and other rappers were subsequently removed from the list due to a history of violence in the city.



