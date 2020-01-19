Pompeo expresses his outrage over the death of an American citizen imprisoned in Egypt | News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed outrage during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi for the death of a detained US citizen.

Pompeo mocked the "tragic and useless death,quot; of US citizen Moustafa Kassem after his prolonged hunger strike, a US official said on Sunday.

The United States confirmed the death of Kassem, an Egyptian-American, in a prison last week in Egypt, where he had been in custody since 2013, and promised to continue raising concerns about Cairo's human rights record.

A statement by the Egyptian presidency at the el-Sisi-Pompeo meeting did not mention Kassem's case.

The sharp comments of Pompeo indicate that the US government. UU. He intended to place the death of Kassem, 54, on the diplomatic agenda on the sidelines of an international peace summit in Berlin with the aim of ending the civil war in Libya.

The death of the Long Island auto parts dealer, New York, sparked a protest by human rights groups, as well as accusations of medical negligence in Egyptian prisons.

The case also touched Washington, which has cultivated close security and diplomatic ties with Egypt despite growing concern over its human rights violations under the mandate of the general become president el-Sisi.

Activists and foreign affairs experts have asked the Trump administration to penalize its bitter Middle Eastern ally by cutting millions of dollars in security assistance. The United States grants $ 1.2 billion in annual military aid to Egypt.

Kassem was arrested by Egypt in 2013 in what his lawyers described as a vast trawler during the violent dispersion of a seated protesters that killed hundreds of people. He was later sentenced to 15 years under a controversial law against protests that the government often uses to silence dissent.

He maintained his innocence during his detention and began a hunger strike last year in protest.

El-Sisi came to power in the summer of 2013 and has overseen a widespread repression against dissent, imprisoning thousands.