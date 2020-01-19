Phaedra Parks poses with her two children and fans can't get enough of this little family.

Phaedra Parks shared a photo with her two children in her social media account. Fans love to see Phaedra spend time with their children, and they made sure to tell him this in the comments section.

MO #MOOD after #MrPresident effortlessly hits two triples and his cross game is on fire 🔥 #basketball #mom ’’ Phaedra captioned his photo.

Someone said: ‘Mr. The president is your twin. I love you and your family, "and another follower posted this:" You are an inspiring sister! I can't wait to see my nephews in action. "

A follower said: "I think you are phenomenal! Look how fast the boys become! Take lots of videos because I had three children and they grew up QUICKLY! BLESSED, GUYS."

Another commenter posted this: ‘My game nephews are growing! Omg, Mr. President's baby shower was just 12 weeks ago. "

Someone else said: ‘Yay! Presidente Mr. President! Keep up the good work! 👍🏽 you are Destin for greatness … I really believe in you 🙏🏽 I have my eyes 👀 in you! & # 39; And another commentator also praised her: & # 39; beautiful little sister who knows what it is worth and takes great care of her children, I love you for that …

One commenter said: ‘You are so beautiful that my stomach hurts … in a good way. Young handsome men you have there, "and an Instagram installer posted this:" You are all so cute @phaedraparks. Good job!!! It was easy like Saturday morning … Dylan chile. "

Someone advised Phaedra to "keep and raise their children because they don't have toothpaste for their parents … disgusting on social media (protected by email)"

In other news, Phaedra considered that it is time to send a message to his enemies, so he did it on his social media account.

‘The # silent success kills a noisy #hater … shut up and get to work – the actions speak louder than the words Pha’ Phaedra captioned his post.

Ad

People agreed with what he said in the comments.



Post views:

4 4