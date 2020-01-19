Peter Dinklage wins the best male actor in a dramatic series at the SAG Awards

Pop the bubbly …Peter Dinklage a winner is going home!
Tonight, the best of the best in Hollywood gathered around the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to celebrate the SAG 2020 Awards. From a dazzling and glamorous sea of fashion to our favorite couples walking together on the red carpet, the annual ceremony is demonstrating be memorable
And now, the show full of stars has just improved after the game of Thrones The star was announced as the winner of the Best Performance by a male actor in a drama series. This marks his first victory in the category.
Upon entering the podium to accept his award, the HBO actor left viewers and audience members feeling moved by his touching speech, which he kept brief and sweet.
"Hi. Oh, my … I think he was in game of Thrones"joked the 51-year-old man, looking at the SAG Award statue.
That was not the only cheerful comment he made during his acceptance speech.
"I would like to thank the people of Northern Ireland. Those who endured … you are from there," he said playfully to the crowd. "Those who supported us for nine years, and then I would also like to thank everyone at table nine and beyond, because we endure each other for nine years."
He said, while the camera looked at his partner game of Thrones co-stars, included Sophie Turner, John bradley and others.
ROBYN BECK / AFP through Getty Images
For his role in the hit HBO series, the actor's performance was certainly remarkable, especially since the show ended his final career last year. However, Peter was not completely crazy considering the alignment of nominees in the category.
The nominees included, Sterling K. Brown(We are) Steve Carell(The morning show) Billy Crudup (The morning show) Y David Harbor (Strange things)
Before closing his speech, Dinklage took a moment to thank his wife: Erica Schmidt, with whom he has been married for more than a decade.
"And finally, and most importantly, I would like to thank my wife, who endured me for more than nine years," he shared. "But I lived in a place far from home but I came home because we were together."
Congratulations to the actor for his great victory tonight!