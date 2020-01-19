Peter Dinklage wins the best male actor in a dramatic series at the SAG Awards

Pop the bubbly …Peter Dinklage a winner is going home!

Tonight, the best of the best in Hollywood gathered around the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to celebrate the SAG 2020 Awards. From a dazzling and glamorous sea of ​​fashion to our favorite couples walking together on the red carpet, the annual ceremony is demonstrating be memorable

And now, the show full of stars has just improved after the game of Thrones The star was announced as the winner of the Best Performance by a male actor in a drama series. This marks his first victory in the category.

Upon entering the podium to accept his award, the HBO actor left viewers and audience members feeling moved by his touching speech, which he kept brief and sweet.

"Hi. Oh, my … I think he was in game of Thrones"joked the 51-year-old man, looking at the SAG Award statue.

That was not the only cheerful comment he made during his acceptance speech.