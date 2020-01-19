Patrick Mahomes' incredible 27-yard run in the AFC Championship game | NFL news

















Patrick Mahomes ran for a spectacular 27-yard touchdown, dodging and making his way to the final zone!

Patrick Mahomes came up with an incredible 27-yard touchdown run for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game.

With the Chiefs delayed early, and dropping 17-7 after a nine-minute ride topped by a TD of the Titans, Mahomes fired quickly with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill to approach three.

Then, after the Chiefs forced a clearance and had the opportunity to take the lead just before halftime, Mahomes came up with something special.

Facing a second and 10 on the Tennessee 27-yard line, Mahomes hurried to the left, failed two defenders, ran down the sideline and then cut and broke a pair of tackles to dive into the end zone.

