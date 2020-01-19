Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend: a relationship timeline for Brittany Matthews and Chiefs QB

%MINIFYHTML6f22c67253610f1a992ad6aa1ffaa1c511% %MINIFYHTML6f22c67253610f1a992ad6aa1ffaa1c512%

Chiefs Field Marshal Patrick Mahomes has had the same girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, since tenth grade.

The couple, who celebrated their seventh anniversary in 2019, met when they were in high school in Whitehouse, Texas.

After high school, Mahomes went to Texas Tech to play college football and baseball. Matthews played college football at the University of Texas at Tyler, 440 miles away.

After college, their long distance relationship continued. Mahomes moved to Kansas City after being selected by the team in the first round (tenth general) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Matthews played professional football for a team in Iceland called UMF Afturelding / Fram.

Matthews' professional football career seemed to last less than a year. His team won his league in September 2017 and, in October 2017, he moved to Kansas City to be with Mahomes.

She later became a certified fitness trainer and, in 2019, launched Brittany Lynne Fitness, a website that offers training programs and fitness products that she designed.

Mahomes and Matthews bought a $ 1,925 million house in Kanas City in 2019. They shared the house in Bleacher Report and toured the Mahomes custom shoe gallery.

The couple also owns two dogs, Steel and Silver.

Matthews can often be seen on the sidelines of Chiefs games, and he almost always shares a photo of the outfit he wears on Instagram.

This caused a social media controversy in November 2018, when she shared an image of herself on the sidelines to announce that her stepfather had died after a medical emergency in a game.

Many accused Matthews of being too cheerful in the position.

In another Instagram post in December, Matthews said he was harassed by Patriots fans during the Chiefs game against New England at Gillette Stadium.

She said security guards had to move her to a safe place.

As you can imagine, Matthews is often asked if he will eventually marry Mahomes. In an Instagram post after his seventh anniversary, Matthews said he is in no hurry to get married.

While your future wedding date is in the air, one thing seems certain.

If Mahomes and the Chiefs arrive at Super Bowl 54, Matthews will be by his side.