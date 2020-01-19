Packers vs. player accessories 49ers, odds of excess, choice for the NFC championship game

The San Francisco 49ers do not have an excellent record of playing at home for the NFC championship game. San Francisco will host its tenth NFC championship game on Sunday, but they are the only franchise that has hosted multiple NFC title games with a losing record at home.

The 49ers are 4-5 in the Bay Area, and have lost the last two NFC championship games they have played at home. San Francisco has not advanced to the Super Bowl at home since beating the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC title in 1995, and that was the last time this famous franchise won the Super Bowl. That has the Niners waiting for history to repeat itself with a victory against the Green Bay Packers this week.

Aaron Rodgers above / below 237.5 aerial yards

Rodgers threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns last week against Seattle, averaging 9.0 YPA. This will be his 18th start of the playoffs on Sunday, and the future quarterback of the Hall of Fame has thrown more than 4,700 yards in those starts, averaging 7.6 YPA during that period.

He only has one receiver he trusts, but Rodgers is so talented that it doesn't matter much. Rodgers aimed at Davante Adams in 11 of his 27 passes last week against the Seahawks, and Adams responded with eight catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

However, that exclusivity is a concern this week against San Francisco. The 49ers have the best pass defense in the NFL, and Richard Sherman has been a cornerback for the entire decade. No other open catcher caught more than one pass last week, and Rodgers has largely preferred to throw Jimmy Graham or one of his runners over players like Geronimo Allison, Marquez Valdés-Scantling and Allen Lazard. That makes the play less cunning.

Jimmy Garoppolo over / under 248.5 aerial yards

After wondering what it could be in the last three years, we are finally seeing Jimmy G at the height of his potential. Kyle Shanahan's offense has given Garoppolo the opportunity to shine, and has taken full advantage. He was about to throw 4,000 yards this year, and he has weapons he trusts in George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Emmanuel Sanders.

However, San Francisco is a first race team. San Francisco ran the ball in 47 of 66 plays against Minnesota last week, and Shanahan will continue to hit the ball if he succeeds by moving the ball on the ground against the seven Green Bay strikers. The 49ers want to limit the amount of possessions Aaron Rodgers has to make the magic happen, and the Pack has had some trouble stopping the race this year.

When these teams met earlier this season, the 49ers averaged 5.1 YPC, but Garoppolo finished with 253 yards. However, he averaged a whopping 12.7 YPA, and it is unlikely to happen again, so take advantage.

Aaron Jones over / under 65.5 yards on land

In the role, the 49ers do not have a great career defense. However, Kwon Alexander's return gave San Francisco a spark last week, and the Niners completely shut down the Minnesota land game. Pro Bowl runner Dalvin Cook didn't have much against this front seven, and it's hard to imagine Aaron Jones having much success after the Viking game ran.

Davante Adams above / below 85.5 receiving yards

Although Adams missed four games due to an injury, his 127 goals in the regular season were 71 more than the nearest receiver in Green Bay. Rodgers is always trying to take the ball to the veteran catcher, and is likely to have more goals than any other player in any of the games on Sunday. Although Sherman will watch over him, Adams will make some plays, and he was attacked 12 times the first time these teams met this season. That makes the play correct.

George Kittle over / under 75.5 receiving yards

Kittle has been outstanding this season, and had a great day against the Packers in November. It's a confrontation nightmare for any team, and the Packers will have a hard time delaying it. Kittle is dealing with a sore ankle that has limited him in practice, but he is expected not to show signs of injury on game day, so he will make the decision.