The NFC championship game features the confrontation that many fans expected, as the 49ers receive the Packers in a rematch of a regular season game that was a blast.

San Francisco criticized Green Bay 37-8 in week 12, excluding Field Marshal Aaron Rodgers' offense before halftime. The Packers (14-3) have won six straight games since then, including a tight 28-23 victory over the Seahawks in the NFC division round.

Thanks to their regular season victory, the 49ers (14-3) are the No. 1 seed and had the easiest divisional clashes, easily ending the Minnesota season with a 27-10 win. It was a return to the form for the defense of San Francisco, which ranked eighth in the league in allowed points, but had allowed at least 20 in the previous five games.

If the 49ers can repeat the blocking performance they had against Green Bay in the regular season, they should head to Miami.

Sporting News tracks updates and Packers vs. highlights. 49ers in the NFC championship game.

Packers score vs. 49ers

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total Packers – – – – – 49ers – – – – –

Packers vs. 49ers live updates, highlights of the NFC championship

Updates will begin when the game starts at 6:40 p.m. ET.

