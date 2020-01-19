Odell Beckham Jr. has the order of arrest revoked, says lawyer

Odell Beckham Jr. received his arrest warrant for a simple assault charge in rescinded Louisiana, the Cleveland Browns open receiver's lawyer confirmed Saturday.

The lawyer, Daniel Davillier, issued a statement confirming that no charges have been sought against Beckham because the New Orleans Police Department security officer who was involved does not want to continue the matter.

The order was obtained Thursday after an alleged incident occurred Monday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Beckham seemed to hit the officer's buttocks in the LSU locker room while the Tigers celebrated their 42-25 victory over Clemson in the national college football championship game.

"The warrant for the post-game costumes at the Superdome on January 13, 2020 was withdrawn; there is no arrest warrant pending for the arrest of Odell Beckham, Jr.," Davillier said in a statement to Omnisport

"The security officer involved does not want to press charges in this matter. This legal matter has been resolved."

The Browns said in a statement Thursday that they had contacted their player regarding the order and insisted that he was "cooperating with the appropriate authorities."

While an issue has already been resolved, Beckham still faces scrutiny of another incident that took place in the game. He was seen distributing cash to players on the field. The NCAA rules prohibit college athletes from receiving certain benefits.

After initially saying that he believed that the invoices were false, LSU then issued a statement that said "the information and images received since it could also have been given apparent cash to LSU student athletes,quot; and that the university had been put in Contact with the NCAA regarding that incident.

Beckham played for LSU from 2011-13, accumulating 2,340 receiving yards and 12 touchdown receptions.

The New York Giants selected him with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and rose to fame during his rookie year with an incredible one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys.

Beckham went to three consecutive Pro Bowls with the Giants before being changed to Cleveland in March 2019.

In his first season with the Browns, Beckham had 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns, the lowest totals he has achieved in a full season of 16 games.