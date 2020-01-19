Odds of packers vs. 49ers, prediction, betting trends for the NFC championship game

%MINIFYHTML6e558fa872034ac78cc1f70eebbedb2f11% %MINIFYHTML6e558fa872034ac78cc1f70eebbedb2f12%

When the Packers travel to face the 49ers in Sunday's NFC championship game (6:40 p.m. ET, Fox), a trip to Super Bowl 54 will be made in Miami. Green Bay defeated a NFC West team, Seattle, in the divisional playoffs and needs to eliminate one more, No. 1, San Francisco, as No. 2.

When the teams met in week 12 at the Levi & # 39; s stadium, the 49ers dominated the match on Sunday, November 24 at night, leading 23-0 at halftime on the way to a 37-8 defeat. The Packers resisted the Seahawks 28-23 in the divisional round. The 49ers crushed the Vikings 27-10 last Saturday in the same round.

%MINIFYHTML6e558fa872034ac78cc1f70eebbedb2f13% %MINIFYHTML6e558fa872034ac78cc1f70eebbedb2f14%

Here's everything you need to know about betting on Packers vs. 49ers in the NFL playoffs, including updated odds, trends and prediction from our experts for the NFC championship game.

MORE: Get the latest NFL odds and betting trends on Sports Insider

Packers Vs. 49ers for the NFC championship game

Spread: 49ers by 7.5

49ers by 7.5 Total points: 46

46 Possibilities: Packers -110, 49ers -110

The 49ers have been more than touchdown favorites since the initial lines were established. Although the Packers played well last week, the 49ers played better and came out in the first meeting. Total points have had a slightly downward trend throughout the week.

Packers vs. 49ers series of all time

The Packers lead the series 36-31-2. But the 49ers have won four of the last six games in the rivalry since 2012. That includes two playoff games, 23-20 at Lambeau Field in 2014 and 45-31 in San Francisco in 2013. Before the Week 12 meeting. , The Packers won in 2018, 33-30 at home.

Three trends to know

– The Packers and 49ers have covered in 10 of their 17 games. 52 percent of spread bettors like the 49ers. 67 percent of money line punters like the Packers directly.

– The Packers saw only 7 of their games exceed the total points. The 49ers only had 8 games left. 59 percent of bettors like the total to go here.

– The Packers are 2-3 against the spread in the last five games, including lack of coverage in the last two games, both wins. The 49ers have covered in five of their last seven games, including two consecutive victories.

Three things to look at

Matt LaFleur vs. Kyle Shanahan

LaFleur and Shanahan arrived together at the Super Bowl after the 2016 season with the Falcons, when Shanahan was an offensive coordinator and LaFleur was a quarterback coach. Both won their first playoff games as head coaches last week. Matt's brother, Mike LaFleur, serves as air game coordinator for Shanahan with the 49ers. Team schemes have some similarities, which defensive coordinators Mike Pettine and Robert Saleh will try to exploit.

Davante Adams vs. 49ers high school

Adams, Aaron Rodgers's dominant open catcher, had a monstrous game against the Seahawks, catching 8 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. The 49ers high school is better and deeper, led by Richard Sherman, who is still in a closed corner but does not travel. But cornerback Emmanuel Mosley played very well last week after Ahkello Witherspoon was burned by a long TD by the Vikings Stefon Diggs. The Packers did a great job planning the opening of Adams with different wrinkles, which include three sets closed with it and mixing routes from the line.

George Kittle against all Packers

The 49ers tight end crushed the Packers in the first meeting, catching 6 passes for 129 yards, including a 61-yard TD. The Packers have struggled to cover the position for much of the season, and among their supporters and their assurances, they have several defenders who can weaken trying to stop him. Kittle remained silent against the Vikings with 3 catches for 16 yards and should be eager to explode in a much better showdown.

Statistics that matter

49ers runner Tevin Coleman averaged 67.3 yards per game at home games during the regular season. totaling 471 yards and 6 touchdowns in 7 games. Coleman ran 22 times for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Vikings last week. The Packers gave up just 150 yards per game from scrimmage to the back during the regular season. Coleman and Rahseem Mostert should often be fed back into the running game, with a good chance that they both participate more in the air game. That duo combined for 116 yards of scrimmage and 2 touchdowns in the first meeting.

Packers Prediction vs. 49ers

The Packers will find some more offensive answers in relation to the game of Week 12, as Rodgers will use Adams and others to have a more effective pass game. But the problem is that that production will come more when Green Bay is losing big in the second half. This is because the 49ers 'defense has improved overall and the Packers' defense faces an even more dynamic, balanced and explosive 49ers offense. Jimmy Garoppolo, Kittle, Coleman and Mostert will receive a lot of help to accumulate yards and points, creating a hole from which Rodgers cannot dig up the Packers.

49ers 42, Packers 24