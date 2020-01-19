Novak Djokovic admits that Next Gen is within & # 39; a set & # 39; of himself, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLb209a7cacb52bd8672702c7654bbc67111% %MINIFYHTMLb209a7cacb52bd8672702c7654bbc67112%

"On a given day, in the very near future, I think that can happen. It will happen. It is inevitable."





Novak Djokovic says that the Next Gen is & # 39; definitely hungry & # 39; of success before the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic admits that the Next Gen is "literally at a distance,quot; from the "Big Three,quot; of himself, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, before the Australian Open.

For the second consecutive year, Djokovic, Nadal and Federer are the best sown before the first Grand Slam of 2020.

It has been more than three years since someone outside that trio has won an important career and, of the current players who have done so during their careers, everyone is 30 or older.

The efforts of the younger generation to change that statistic will once again be an important story, with last year's semifinalist Stefanos Tsitsipas and the runner-up of the US Open, Daniil Medvedev, the main contenders.

Rafa, Roger and I, obviously, due to the last 10, 15 years, we know what we should do mentally also in this particular situation. That probably gives us a little advantage. Novak Djokovic

"They are getting closer and closer. It's obvious," said Djokovic, who is second behind Rafael Nadal, whom he demolished in the final last year, but clearly becomes the favorite to win another title at Melbourne Park.

"Medvedev had a great fight with Rafa in the last Grand Slam at the US Open. Tsitsipas played semifinals here last year. Dominic Thiem two finals at the French Open."

"They are very, very close. They are literally at a distance.

"On a given day, in the very near future, I think that can happen. It will happen. It is inevitable.

"I don't think they are losing too much. But, at the same time, to win a Slam and also to be consistently at the top level for many years, I think a player needs that mental and emotional maturity and experience to understand his own strengths, to fight their own fears, to really be able to maintain that level for a long time.

"Rafa, Roger and I, obviously, due to the last 10, 15 years, we know what we have to do mentally also in this particular situation. That gives us a bit of an advantage."

"They are definitely hungry. They are challenging."

1:45 Djokovic says that the rivalry between him, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal keeps him motivated for the big tournaments. Djokovic says that the rivalry between him, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal keeps him motivated for the big tournaments.

Djokovic also revealed that he has had "a couple of intensive weeks,quot; in Australia after leading his country Serbia to the ATP Cup in the inaugural event, winning six individual matches and two doubles contests.

"It was a couple of phenomenal weeks and a great period before the Australian Open. But it cost me a lot," he admitted. "I adjusted my training sessions to that, so I had a little more recovery instead of stepping on the accelerator a little more."

Most individual Grand Slam titles Player Total Australian Open open french Wimbledon United States Open Roger Federer twenty 6 6 one 8 5 5 Rafael Nadal 19 one 12 two 4 4 Novak Djokovic sixteen 7 7 one 5 5 3

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.