No more weapons: Libya's protagonists pledge to stop arms transfers | News

Berlin Germany – Several major powers signed a historic agreement to limit foreign interference in the war in Libya and push the factions at war in the troubled nation of North Africa towards a peaceful end to the struggle.

Speaking to reporters after a long-awaited summit in Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Sunday's agreement advances a political process and rules out a military solution to the conflict.

"We reached an agreement on a comprehensive plan to support a ceasefire in Libya," Merkel said, recognizing that the road to peace in Libya would be long and arduous.

"We all agree that we must respect the arms embargo and that the arms embargo must be controlled more strongly than it has been in the past," the German leader added, although confirming that the possible sanctions for the offenders

Plus:

The main antagonists in the ongoing conflict in Libya, Khalifa Haftar, military commander of the National Army of Libya (LNA), and Fayez al-Sarraj, prime minister of the National Agreement Government (GNA) recognized by the UN, attended but did not participate in the highly anticipated conversations: the first to gather all parties and their sponsors.

However, bitter rivals did not meet Merkel directly citing "great magnitude,quot; differences.

Reports of weapons, troops and floods of cash in Libya by foreign allies in recent months have raised concerns that both sides try to achieve a military victory, leading to spiral violence.

"That escalation that was occurring and was becoming extremely dangerous, today there was a strong commitment to stop it," Guterres said after almost four hours of talks in Berlin.

Even when world leaders met in Germany, reports of air strikes and bombings in Tripoli emerged, in apparent violation of an uncomfortable ceasefire in Turkey and Russia on January 12.

Several key ports and oil fields in Libya were closed by loyal forces to deny General Haftar on Sunday and the previous day, obstructing the resource on which Libya's economy depends almost entirely, in an apparent attempt to increase pressure before the summit . .

Germany will host a meeting to end the Libyan war

& # 39; Refrain from interference & # 39;

Sunday's agreement marks a new stage in diplomatic attempts to end the country's most recent combat, which began when Haftar forces began an assault on Tripoli last April, which led to more than nine months of fighting in the that more than 2,000 people died, according to the UN

Leaders and senior officials from Turkey, Russia, Egypt, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and the United States attended the summit. Representatives of the UAE, Algeria, China, the Congo, the United Nations, the European Union and the African Union were also present.

"We pledge to refrain from interfering in the armed conflict or internal affairs of Libya and urge all international actors to do the same," reads a draft declaration of the text to be signed by international leaders.

The draft of the 55-point communiqué also called for the disarmament of the militias, the distribution of oil resources and the progress towards the formation of a single government and free elections. Committees will be established to monitor the ceasefire and the various commitments made at the summit.

Several European figures, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, and EU Foreign Policy Chief Joseph Borrell also suggested the possibility of deploying peacekeeping troops in Libya if a permanent ceasefire was agreed, although this was not part of the discussions.

"We should be ready to participate in any kind of effort to not only complain, but be assertive and be part of the solution," Borrell told reporters.

Tim Eaton, MENA principal investigator at Chatham House, told Al Jazeera that it remains to be seen if Sunday's agreement will be maintained.

"According to the initial reports of the results, the statement signed in Berlin would appear to be similar to a gentleman's agreement that could be enforced if the will is genuine, or could fall apart soon with accusations of rape and mutual recrimination," Eaton said. "It will soon be clear what the truth is."

He said the United States and other actors of the UN Security Council must support the agreement and pressure those who violate it.

"This could be a real step forward and is the best that could have been expected from this meeting. However, the previous experience of a complete lack of will to enforce the arms embargo and call offenders means that reading Berlin will be received with skepticism, "Eaton said.

Libya has been shaken by conflict and insecurity since the expulsion and murder of leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 during an uprising supported by NATO forces, with rival factions and militias at war over control of the county and its enormous oil wealth .

Haftar forces & # 39; block oil exports & # 39; of key ports of Libya

The Haftar LNA, based in Tobruk, currently governs much of the east and south of the country, while the Tripoli-based GNA and its allies manage most of the west.

The conflict has turned into a war of tangled power, attracting foreign powers from the region and beyond while pursuing their own economic and security interests. Haftar has received crucial air support from the United Arab Emirates and allegedly Russian mercenary forces, as well as the support of neighboring Egypt.

Turkey has provided direct military assistance to the GNA, delivering drones and weapons and authorizing the deployment of its forces in Libya earlier this month. Ankara has intensified its commitment in Libya since signing a maritime treaty with the al-Sarraj government in November to grant exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Oil blockade

The Berlin agreement also sought to address the problem of who controls the massive oil reserves of Libya, recognizing the authority of the Central Bank of Libya and the National Petroleum Company (NOC) based in Tripoli, and calling for an end to interference with The oil facilities. .

The closure of ports and oil fields will reduce Libya's oil exports by half, plunging from 1.3 million barrels per day to just 500,000 and cost $ 55 million per day, according to the National Petroleum Company, based in Tripoli, which declared force majeure, which means that it could not respect contracts due to unforeseen events.

"At the end of the day, an oil blockade is a counterproductive tactic since all actors, including Haftar forces, require that oil revenues remain afloat," Eaton said.

The events, as well as the reports on the violation of the ceasefire, will call into question how sincere the rivals are to put aside their weapons and participate in the UN peace process, which was first proposed by Ghassan Salame Head of the UN mission in Libya, last July.

"The long experience makes us doubt the intentions, the seriousness and the commitment of the other party, whom everyone knows seeks powers at any cost," al-Sarraj told the German news agency dpa before the meeting.

Outside the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, where discussions were taking place, pro-Haftar and pro-GNA protesters waved banners denouncing foreign interference in the conflict.

"Erdogan is the leader of the terrorist groups," said a sign of the general's supporters, while government supporters held another with Haftar's face and the legend "no to the military coup."

Although Haftar forces have stagnated in the suburbs of Tripoli for months, continuous air strikes and frontline fighting since April have seen the deaths of hundreds of civilians and more than 150,000 forced to flee their homes, according to UNICEF, He also warned that the children were being recruited as soldiers.