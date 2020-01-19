Nicole Kidman says a third season of & # 39; Big Little Lies & # 39; it's more like a & # 39; dream & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLb47dc0cd7f04432d32ea4f648c79596e11% %MINIFYHTMLb47dc0cd7f04432d32ea4f648c79596e12%

Although fans are excited to have another season of the show, based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, Nicole seems to rule out the possibility of a third season.

Nicole Kidman He was among the stars that honored the red carpet at the 2020 Producers Union Awards on Saturday, January 18. During an interview, the 52-year-old actress, as expected, was asked to spill some tea on whether fans would receive a third season or not. of the hit HBO series "Big little lies".

Although fans were excited to have one more season of the show, Nicole seemed to rule out the possibility of a third season. "It is certainly more a dream than a reality. I'm sorry to say it, but maybe someday," he told Entertainment Tonight.

She went on to say that what it would take to get season 3 of "Big Little Lies," Nicole said: "A great story, it's that simple, so we'll see! Laura [Dern] is working on so many different things. .. and Zoe [Kravitz] has gone to & # 39;Catwoman& # 39 ;, then she will be doing other things & # 39 ;. "Meanwhile, his co-star revealed that if they decided to do another season, he would not reject the opportunity to revive his Renata character.

Later Sunday at the SAG 2020 Awards, Nicole further clarified her comments on the hit series. "Now we tread carefully," the wife of Keith Urban he explained, insisting that she did not say that "absolutely not" would happen. "I said, definitely. Just not now."

Nicole added that Laura was extremely busy, to the point that she would not have "time" if they had another season of the show, which she also starred in Reese witherspoon, Meryl streep, Shailene woodley Y Zoe Kravitz. Laura intervened: "I go where she tells me to go because this is my boss. Then, when my boss calls, I will appear."

"We all want to do it, we would love to do it, and we are incredibly grateful that people want it to happen," added the Celeste Wright representative. "When you have two seasons and when you go, & # 39; Wow, to possibly be able to make another season or a movie or whatever and spend all that time together and enjoy it, that's exceptional, isn't it? & # 39;"

Created by David E. Kelley, "Big Little Lies" was based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. The first season premiered on HBO on February 19, 2017, while the second premiered on June 9, 2019.