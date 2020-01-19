NHL All-Star Game 2020: captains, rosters, coaches for the 65th annual game

They are stars and are about to start their game and play in the NHL All-Star Game 2020. The mid-season classic will become center stage on Saturday, January 25, with St. Louis & # 39; Enterprise Center, home of the Blues, as home.
Eleven players from each division (nine skaters and two goalkeepers) will face each other in a 3-on-3 tournament and the winner will take everything.
Here is everything you need to know about the NHL All-Star Game 2020 lists and chiefs of banks:
Who are the captains of the NHL All-Star 2020 Game?
The following players were voted as division captains by fans: Boston Bruins striker David Pastrnak (Atlantic), Colorado forward Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon (Central), Washington Capitals striker Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan) and Edmonton striker Oilers Connor McDavid (Pacific).
Ovechkin chose not to participate in the weekend for the fourth time in his career, citing the need to "prepare for the second half of the year." Kris Letang was named as the captain of the Metropolitan instead.
Who were voted as the last men in?
To complete the lists, fans were allowed to vote for four players from a list of 31 candidates to determine the last men of the NHL All-Star 2020. Those who obtained the most votes were the T.J. from the capitals. Oshie (Metropolitan), Mitchell Marner of Toronto (Atlantic), David Perron of the Blues (Central) and Quinn Hughes of Vancouver Canucks (Pacific).
What are the lists for the NHL All-Star 2020 Game?
Atlantic Division
Technical Director: Bruce Cassidy, Boston Bruins
|Pos.
|Name
|Equipment
|Appearance
|F
|David Pastrnak
|Boston Bruins
|2nd
|F
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|Detroit Red Wings
|First
|F
|Anthony Duclair
|Ottawa Senators
|First
|F
|Jack eichel
|Buffalo Sabers
|3rd
|F
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida Panthers
|First
|F
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto maple leaves
|First
|F
|Austin Matthews
|Toronto maple leaves
|4th
|re
|Victor Hedman
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|3rd
|re
|Shea weber
|Montreal Canadians
|7th
|Sun
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto maple leaves
|First
|Sun
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|3rd
- Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins was named but chose not to play. Andrei Vasilevskiy was selected as his replacement.
Metropolitan Division
Technical Director: Todd Reirden, Washington Capitals
|Pos.
|Name
|Equipment
|Appearance
|re
|Kris Letang
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|6th
|F
|Mathew Barzal
|New York Islanders
|2nd
|F
|Nico Hischier *
|New Jersey Devils
|First
|F
|Travis Konecny
|Philadelphia Flyers
|First
|F
|T.J. Oshie
|Washington Capitals
|First
|F
|Artemi Panarin
|New York Rangers
|First
|re
|John carlson
|Washington Capitals
|2nd
|re
|Seth jones
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|3rd
|re
|Jaccob Slavin
|Carolina hurricanes
|First
|Sun
|Braden Holtby
|Washington Capitals
|5th
|Sun
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|First
- Hischier replaces teammate Kyle Palmieri (injury).
- Slavin replaces Dougie Hamilton, who broke his leg on January 16.
- After the injury of the Jake Guentzel Penguins, Kris Letang was named as his replacement and then assigned the captaincy.
- Netminder Tristan Jarry was selected to fill between the pipes when Joonas Korpisalo of the Columbus Blue Jackets fell with an injury.
- Alex Ovechkin was named, but chose to skip the All-Star Game.
Central division
Technical Director: Craig Berube, St. Louis Blues
|Pos.
|Name
|Equipment
|Appearance
|F
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado Avalanche
|4th
|F
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Nineth
|F
|Ryan O & # 39; Reilly
|St. Louis Blues
|3rd
|F
|David Perron
|St. Louis Blues
|First
|F
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg jets
|2nd
|F
|Tyler Seguin
|Dallas Stars
|6th
|F
|Eric Staal
|Minnesota Wild
|6th
|re
|Roman Josi
|Nashville predators
|3rd
|re
|Alex Pietrangelo
|St. Louis Blues
|2nd
|Sun
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis Blues
|First
|Sun
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg jets
|2nd
Pacific Division
Head Coach: Rick Tocchet, Arizona Coyotes
|Pos.
|Name
|Equipment
|Appearance
|F
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton Oilers
|4th
|F
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton Oilers
|2nd
|F
|Thomas Hertl
|San José Sharks
|First
|F
|Anze Kopitar
|Los Angeles Kings
|5th
|F
|Max Pacioretty
|Vegas Golden Knights
|First
|F
|Elias Pettersson
|Vancouver Canucks
|2nd
|F
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary Flames
|First
|re
|Mark Giordano
|Calgary Flames
|3rd
|re
|Quinn Hughes
|Vancouver Canucks
|First
|Sun
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver Canucks
|First
|Sun
|David Rittich
|Calgary Flames
|First
- Max Pacioretty of Vegas was named to the team when Jakob Silfverberg was excused from playing with his wife due to giving birth.
- Logan Couture of San Jose Sharks suffered a broken ankle and was replaced by teammate Tomas Hertl.
- David Rittich of The Flames was announced as a replacement for Darcy Kuemper (injury) of the Coyotes.
- Marc-Andre Fleury of Vegas chose not to play and Jacob Markstrom was appointed to replace him.
Who are the main coaches for the NHL 2020 All-Star Game?
For the first time in recent memory, there was a controversy as head coach. Bruce Cassidy of Boston (Atlantic), Todd Reirden of Washington (Metropolitan), Craig Berube of St. Louis and Gerard Gallant of Vegas (Pacific) were named as the main team coaches with the highest percentage of points in the middle of the season regular.
In a surprising move, Gallant was fired on January 15 by the Golden Knights, and while rumors circulated about who will take the place, the NHL announced the next day that Arizona head coach Rick Tocchet will serve behind the bank.