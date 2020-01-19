NHL All-Star Game 2020: captains, rosters, coaches for the 65th annual game

They are stars and are about to start their game and play in the NHL All-Star Game 2020. The mid-season classic will become center stage on Saturday, January 25, with St. Louis & # 39; Enterprise Center, home of the Blues, as home.

Eleven players from each division (nine skaters and two goalkeepers) will face each other in a 3-on-3 tournament and the winner will take everything.

TV Information: All-Star Skills Competition | Stars game

Here is everything you need to know about the NHL All-Star Game 2020 lists and chiefs of banks:

Who are the captains of the NHL All-Star 2020 Game?

The following players were voted as division captains by fans: Boston Bruins striker David Pastrnak (Atlantic), Colorado forward Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon (Central), Washington Capitals striker Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan) and Edmonton striker Oilers Connor McDavid (Pacific).

Ovechkin chose not to participate in the weekend for the fourth time in his career, citing the need to "prepare for the second half of the year." Kris Letang was named as the captain of the Metropolitan instead.

Who were voted as the last men in?

To complete the lists, fans were allowed to vote for four players from a list of 31 candidates to determine the last men of the NHL All-Star 2020. Those who obtained the most votes were the T.J. from the capitals. Oshie (Metropolitan), Mitchell Marner of Toronto (Atlantic), David Perron of the Blues (Central) and Quinn Hughes of Vancouver Canucks (Pacific).

What are the lists for the NHL All-Star 2020 Game?

Atlantic Division

Technical Director: Bruce Cassidy, Boston Bruins

Pos. Name Equipment Appearance F David Pastrnak Boston Bruins 2nd F Tyler Bertuzzi Detroit Red Wings First F Anthony Duclair Ottawa Senators First F Jack eichel Buffalo Sabers 3rd F Jonathan Huberdeau Florida Panthers First F Mitchell Marner Toronto maple leaves First F Austin Matthews Toronto maple leaves 4th re Victor Hedman Tampa Bay Lightning 3rd re Shea weber Montreal Canadians 7th Sun Frederik Andersen Toronto maple leaves First Sun Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay Lightning 3rd

Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins was named but chose not to play. Andrei Vasilevskiy was selected as his replacement.

Metropolitan Division

Technical Director: Todd Reirden, Washington Capitals

Pos. Name Equipment Appearance re Kris Letang Pittsburgh Penguins 6th F Mathew Barzal New York Islanders 2nd F Nico Hischier * New Jersey Devils First F Travis Konecny Philadelphia Flyers First F T.J. Oshie Washington Capitals First F Artemi Panarin New York Rangers First re John carlson Washington Capitals 2nd re Seth jones Columbus Blue Jackets 3rd re Jaccob Slavin Carolina hurricanes First Sun Braden Holtby Washington Capitals 5th Sun Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh Penguins First

Hischier replaces teammate Kyle Palmieri (injury).

Slavin replaces Dougie Hamilton, who broke his leg on January 16.

After the injury of the Jake Guentzel Penguins, Kris Letang was named as his replacement and then assigned the captaincy.

Netminder Tristan Jarry was selected to fill between the pipes when Joonas Korpisalo of the Columbus Blue Jackets fell with an injury.

Alex Ovechkin was named, but chose to skip the All-Star Game.

Central division

Technical Director: Craig Berube, St. Louis Blues

Pos. Name Equipment Appearance F Nathan MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche 4th F Patrick Kane Chicago Blackhawks Nineth F Ryan O & # 39; Reilly St. Louis Blues 3rd F David Perron St. Louis Blues First F Mark Scheifele Winnipeg jets 2nd F Tyler Seguin Dallas Stars 6th F Eric Staal Minnesota Wild 6th re Roman Josi Nashville predators 3rd re Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis Blues 2nd Sun Jordan Binnington St. Louis Blues First Sun Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg jets 2nd

Pacific Division

Head Coach: Rick Tocchet, Arizona Coyotes

Pos. Name Equipment Appearance F Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers 4th F Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers 2nd F Thomas Hertl San José Sharks First F Anze Kopitar Los Angeles Kings 5th F Max Pacioretty Vegas Golden Knights First F Elias Pettersson Vancouver Canucks 2nd F Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Flames First re Mark Giordano Calgary Flames 3rd re Quinn Hughes Vancouver Canucks First Sun Jacob Markstrom Vancouver Canucks First Sun David Rittich Calgary Flames First

Max Pacioretty of Vegas was named to the team when Jakob Silfverberg was excused from playing with his wife due to giving birth.

Logan Couture of San Jose Sharks suffered a broken ankle and was replaced by teammate Tomas Hertl.

David Rittich of The Flames was announced as a replacement for Darcy Kuemper (injury) of the Coyotes.

Marc-Andre Fleury of Vegas chose not to play and Jacob Markstrom was appointed to replace him.

Who are the main coaches for the NHL 2020 All-Star Game?

For the first time in recent memory, there was a controversy as head coach. Bruce Cassidy of Boston (Atlantic), Todd Reirden of Washington (Metropolitan), Craig Berube of St. Louis and Gerard Gallant of Vegas (Pacific) were named as the main team coaches with the highest percentage of points in the middle of the season regular.

In a surprising move, Gallant was fired on January 15 by the Golden Knights, and while rumors circulated about who will take the place, the NHL announced the next day that Arizona head coach Rick Tocchet will serve behind the bank.